RV Daily Tips. Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Issue 1992

Today’s thought

“Sometimes I wonder if there’s something wrong with me. Perhaps I’ve spent too long in the company of my literary romantic heroes, and consequently my ideals and expectations are far too high.” ―E.L. James

Tip of the Day

5 tips to increase RV kitchen storage space

By Nanci Dixon

No matter how much or how little cabinet storage there is in an RV it just never feels like enough. When we upgraded our motorhome with more cabinets, I just seemed to fill them up faster. The kitchen cabinets are the worst. I have them packed full and I hardly even cook! Here are five tips I use to increase RV kitchen storage space.

1. BE SQUARE

There is so much wasted space between items. Rectangular or square containers save so much space in RV kitchen cabinets. I found affordable rectangular food containers that can stack and snug up to each other. I can also put items together in the containers that I normally would not. Anything that has been opened or might spill out, I put in Ziploc bags and force the air out. You can also buy collapsible storage containers that will store flat when you’re not using them.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

“I found the cause of the cold water line trickle!”

I got a question from a reader that had only a trickle from the cold water line going to the kitchen faucet in his RV. That article is here. Here is what Chris found to be the cause after I responded to his question.

Read more

Video of the day

How to fix stripped-out screw holes in your RV: 3 simple methods

By Cheri Sicard

It doesn’t matter whether you are a seasoned handyman or just a beginner, this invaluable video will show you three practical methods for how to fix stripped-out screw holes in your RV when you DON’T have access to the back of the hole.

For beginners like me, these videos are beneficial because they give me the confidence to attempt simple repairs I previously had no idea how to do. Of course, the DIY methods for fixing stripped-out screws will also work in your sticks-and-bricks home.

Click here to watch

Academy Award winner and Airstreamer Matthew McConaughey’s exclusive interview

You might have seen him in the films Wedding Planner or How to Lose a Guy in 10 days. Maybe you’re a People Magazine reader—he was their sexiest man alive in 2005. His recent flicks include Beach Bum and The Gentleman. He was a busy writer during the lockdown, authoring “Greenlights,” a semi-autobiographical take on life … and RVing. … Read excerpts from Scott Linden’s wide-ranging RVTravel.com podcast interview with this van lifer, boondocker, and Airstream puller—Matthew McConaughey—here.

Quick Tip

Easily clean and sanitize your plastic cutting board



RV kitchen plastic cutting board looking a bit tacky? A build-up of “organic” material can make it look dingy and harbor bugs. Soak it in a solution of one part bleach to 20 parts water for several hours. Rinse off well.

On this day last year…

Website of the day

Smart911

This is a free website that could very well save your life! It allows you to create a profile that is instantly shared with 911 if you ever call – this includes medical information and allergies, pet info, common addresses, phone numbers, photos and more. Sign up!

Recipe of the Day

Pumpkin Bread Pudding

by Tara Pacheco from Fall River, MA

We love a good bread pudding, and this one is creamy and not too sweet. It’s full of wonderful pumpkin and fall flavors. Serve with a dollop of whipped cream for a delicious holiday dessert.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

New York City has its own species of ant. The “ManhattAnt” appears to exclusively live in New York City where Broadway meets 63rd Street and 76th Street. The ant may have evolved on its own due to isolation in the city, and has adapted to a warmer, drier, concrete-covered environment.

*What language do pilots speak? Yes, they speak their own language! Find out in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“My husband and I love the show Gunsmoke, so we named our new Pomeranian puppy Marshal after Marshal Matt Dillon. This is him taking a dip in Skaneateles Lake (NY).” —Debra Rohm

Leave here with a laugh

A burglar enters a home. All of a sudden a voice pipes up, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” Startled, the burglar looks around. No one is there, so he gets back to business. Soon, the voice repeats, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” The burglar jumps and takes a longer look around the room. Over in a corner, partially obscured by curtains, is a caged parrot, which pipes up again, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” “So what?” asks the annoyed burglar. “You’re only a parrot!” To which the parrot replies, “Maybe, but Jesus is a Rottweiler!”

