Ask Dave: Should I cover my RV when stored outside?

Dear Dave,

We are storing our 2018 Coachmen Prism at home and outside in the usually wet Issaquah, WA, area. Do you think buying a cover for it is a good idea? And what type of cover would you recommend?

And if we are to cover it or some portion of it, when should we do it – after all the leaves are down? Does it have to be dry to cover? I’m not sure how that is possible. All suggestions will be very much appreciated by this newbie. —Stephanie



Dear Stephanie,

I have always been a huge fan of covering the rig while it is in storage, as it will help protect the materials from UV degradation as well as keeping the sealants pliable. The rubber roof of your rig can get very dry fast and start to chalk, which is actually the material breaking down. The fiberglass sidewall material has a clear gelcoat outer finish that will start to fade when exposed to UV rays which can become cloudy. And vinyl decals will start to not only cloud but crack and peel, as well.

My choice has always been Adco. They not only build a superior product, but also have customized sizes to provide a perfect fit that has less flapping in windy situations.

Features to look for when buying a cover for your RV

Whatever cover you choose, here are some features I would recommend:

• Whatever brand you choose, look for material that is tear-resistant, waterproof, and will withstand most weather conditions. Some brands are designed for short-term storage or moderate climates.

• Find a brand with reinforced corners and stress points. Certain areas such as roof air conditioners, slide out rooms, and roof to back wall trim can be tough on material. Also, the wind will whip the material around when it is not fitting snug at these points.

• Lighter fabric color reduces heat build up and specifically designed vents help reduce condensation. Some even have zippers for occasional entry. And don’t forget to cover the tires!

