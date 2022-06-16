Ask Dave: How do I disinfect and sanitize my RV’s inline water filter?

Dear Dave,

I just got a new trailer (love it) and purchased a Waterdrop RV Inline Hose Water Filter to put on the supply hose. Now that I am done with my first trip, how do I treat the filter? It retains water and I don’t want it to leak or evaporate while stored inside the trailer. Also, could that water become moldy inside the filter? It could be another month before I’m on the road again. —Kevin, 2022 Jayco 199MBS

Dear Kevin,

Your Waterdrop inline water filter is very similar to the Shurflo and Omni we have used for years. We have just taken the filter off the hose when done camping, set it in a pail to let it drain, and then let it dry.

Disinfecting the water filter

If you want to take it a step further, I would recommend putting a few tablespoons of bleach into 1/2 gallon of water and pouring it into the water filter when it’s in the pail. That should thoroughly disinfect the filter. Mold spores can sit dormant in water and places, so this would ensure they were taken care of.

We went away from the inline filter a few years ago as it would get plugged due to the hard water in the Midwest rural areas. Instead, we went to the residential Omni filters with a cartridge.

This is a smaller under-the-sink version for smaller trailers, and you can get larger ones for the big rigs. What I like about these is I can just change the cartridge for about $2 at a home improvement store vs. replacing the entire inline version.

This way we can get a filter that not only filters calcium, lime, and sediment, but also has a taste filter. You could use this and throw the filter away when you are done camping, and install a very inexpensive one the next time you go out. This way you would be assured it was clean and disinfected.

