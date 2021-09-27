Ask Dave: How should I winterize the RV to use it part-time in the winter?

Answers to questions about RV Repair and Maintenance from RV expert Dave Solberg, author of the “RV Handbook” and the managing editor of the RV Repair Club. This column appears Monday through Saturday in the RV Travel and RV Daily Tips newsletters. (Sign up for an email reminder for each new issue if you do not already receive one.) Today Dave discusses how to winterize the RV to still be able to use it part-time during the winter.



Dear Dave,

We live in Long Island and want to use our motorhome part-time during the winter months. Is there an alternative to going through the winterizing process? —Walt

Dear Walt,

There are a growing number of RVers using their rigs year-round, and many that specifically use them for winter activities such as skiing, snowshoeing, and even ice fishing. There are several things you can do to protect yourself and your RV’s water systems.

The first thing I would advise is to locate your water lines, pump, and fresh water tank. If they are above the floor, then they will typically be protected from freezing by the furnace. However, keep in mind there are “pockets” in RV floor plans that may not get heated very well, so at times you might need supplemental heat.

Use a catalytic heater when you RV in the winter

I always travel with my catalytic heater as it helps save precious propane and battery power. Also, I can put it in the living room during the day and bedroom at night and not heat the entire RV to 70 degrees. I have also used it in the service compartment of a few basement models as the fresh water tank and pump were located under the floor with a heat vent. However, a strong cold wind underneath has frozen the lines on a few occasions.

Another option is to winterize with RV antifreeze and put additional antifreeze in the fresh water tank. Then carry a few gallons of fresh water for drinking and some in the bathroom for the toilet. We have traveled to Colorado several times in the winter with the lines all blown out and had several gallons of water handy. We had the ability to get more at grocery stores, campgrounds, or other outlets.

You could also use a heated water hose when you use your RV in winter. This connects to the campground faucet and will heat water through the system … to a point. That is, of course, if you are at a campground with water and electricity.

I spent three years on the road training dealers and would take units out for 4-6 weeks and learned the hard way how to keep warm. The coldest was -10 degrees in Fargo, ND. I could not wait to get out of there!

Insulate your RV in the winter

Another tip is to skirt the underside of your rig, if possible. At the recent Hershey, PA, show, I came across a vendor that sold an inflatable undercarriage device called Airskirts that looked pretty unique. Another good product to carry is Reflectix for insulating windows.

As you can see, RVs are not just for the fair-weather minded, and with a little preparation you can use them year-round. I know we will get a lot of tips from creative cold-weather campers, so check out their comments below. And please add your tips for RVing in the winter.

