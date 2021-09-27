RV Review: 2022 Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1900RD travel trailer

When I read that Keystone was going to put at least 200 watts of solar on all their RVs as part of their new SolarFlex system, for some reason I didn’t think of it in their more affordable travel trailer lines. Instead, I looked at the Montana fifth wheels and that sort of thing.

But I eventually realized, thanks to a LinkedIn post by Keystone, that this is even more significant in that it’s also a part of the picture on things like the Keystone Bullet line of travel trailers.

Bullet Crossfire 1900 1 of 11

SolarFlex

Starting with the 2022 model year, all Keystone travel trailers and fifth wheels come standard with a SolarFlex™ SF200 package. That includes a 200-watt solar panel, 15-amp MPPT SmartSolar charge controller, 30-amp solar roof ports, and prewired to add an inverter.

That’s a pretty significant package to start with. But it’s more significant when you consider that all these components are designed to work together. Plus, they all come with the same warranty as the rest of the trailer.

Yes. You can absolutely do the same thing with your own aftermarket add-ons. The options and choices for doing so are overwhelming now, and just becoming more so in many ways.

For many buyers, just getting something that works right from the factory is a great solution. Even for us tinkerers and geeks it’s good to have options like this.

Keystone Bullet

One of the more popular lines of trailers we represented when I was selling trailers was the Bullet line from Keystone. These affordable laminated trailers were a popular choice, and our experience with them quality-wise was good. But we also thought that, of all the companies we represented, Keystone’s warranty system was the most efficient when we did need it.

Bullets come in three main flavors: Bullet Crossfire, a single-axle smaller trailer; Bullet; and now the Premier which used to be Bullet Premier.

Today we’re looking at the Keystone Bullet Crossfire 1900RD, which was a hot seller for us.

Bullet Crossfire 1900RD

What made this trailer so popular for us is that the relatively light weight combined with the affordable price meant there were a lot of folks in whose life this would fit.

But the key selling thing on this trailer was a large U-shaped dinette in the back with a giant rear window as well as large windows on either side of the trailer. For a small trailer, these huge windows really made it feel much more open. There are lots of places in Northern California where people would back the trailer up to a stream or into the Redwoods and sit at the dinette and enjoy incredible views.

At this overall size there have to be some compromises. One of those is the “pocket queen” bed. Having one of these can be a deal breaker for people, although it’s not badly done here. Again, those huge windows in back definitely overcome a lot of other objections.

What this doesn’t have is a wet bath. The bath, located mid-trailer on the road side, is actually a dry bath with a small tub. Also, I do wish Keystone would quit using those low-performance vent fans. That’s because I’ve become such a fan of the high-performance models like the MAXXAIR. But this is an easy swap for a dealership.

In summary

Overall this is a pretty straightforward trailer that has solid usability in a small, affordable package.

One of the things I didn’t like when Bullet switched to the lighter gray interior design is that it was more difficult for the factory to hide joiners like staples in the cabinetry. My eyes often first noticed where a cabinet was stapled. Even if the material was essentially the same as a wood grain, it was easier to hide joints with a fake wood grain. But the lighter interior was a big hit with customers and I always admit to being an outlier in so many ways.

Keystone Innovation Lab

I’ve written before about some of the things the Keystone Innovation Lab has done to truly make the ownership experience better. By adding a minimum of 200 watts of solar to the equation just is fuel to the fire of why these will likely continue to be very popular models.

In other words, for an affordable and relatively light trailer, Keystone really hit the target with the Bullet Crossfire 1900RD.

Tony comes to RVTravel having worked at an RV dealership and been a life long RV enthusiast. He also has written the syndicated Curbside column about cars. You can find his writing here and at StressLessCamping where he also has a podcast about the RV life with his wife.

These RV reviews are written based on information provided by the manufacturers along with our writer’s own research. We receive no money or other financial benefits from these reviews. They are intended only as a brief overview of the vehicle, not a comprehensive critique, which would require a thorough inspection and/or test drive.

