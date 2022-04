Bad weather can really cramp an RVer’s style, right? You certainly don’t want to leave your safe RV site to travel through a snow or hail storm, or hurricane, or intense wind storm…

Have you ever had to stay longer than you had planned in a campground due to bad weather? If you answer yes, please leave a comment and share your story.

Psst: Did you know we have a ton of articles about weather on our website? Find them here.