Ask Dave: Why is a fan blowing air around inside the AC?

Dear Dave,

Regarding air conditioners on most RVs with a six-blade fan: The fan is set about halfway into the shroud. When it’s running, I feel air blowing out the side of my unit near the rear of the inlet slots. It seems wasteful to be blowing air around the inside of the AC instead of through the condenser. Shouldn’t most of the blade be located past the shroud? (The picture isn’t mine, but similar.) —Michael

Dear Michael,

The six-blade fan you are referring to is the condenser fan. It is designed to draw outside air in through the rear condenser coil in the AC. This cools the hot coils inside the condenser and blows outside. Here is a photo similar to the one you provided.

How the air conditioner works

Below is a diagram showing how the air conditioner is designed to operate. Warm, moist inside air is pulled up through the air return inside your rig by the squirrel fan that is attached to the other end of the rod with your six-blade fan. This air is drawn over the evaporator coil or fins that have cooling tubes inside. The compressor sends the coolant to the evaporator and it flashes removing heat and moisture. The cool air is then sent back inside the rig by the squirrel fan and is either distributed at the AC unit or through the ductwork on certain models.

Tubes containing the hot liquid that just conditioned the air at the evaporator is routed back through the condenser. Outside air is drawn in from the back to cool it down before going back to the compressor. This outside air never reaches the inside of the rig. Rather, it is diverted out the side at the back, which you are feeling coming from the vents.

