Did you buy your present RV to help accommodate your pet or pets?

Would you, for example, perhaps have opted for a smaller RV if you did not have a pet (or a bunch of pets)? The staff of RVtravel.com has heard plenty of RVers say they bought a certain size and/or model of RV because it would offer more space or better features than another one about the same size.

So what about you? Did you think about Fido or Fluffy when choosing your present RV?