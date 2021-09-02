RV Review: CrossRoads Redwood RW3951WB Fifth Wheel

Someone recently wrote me through the contact form at the bottom of these reviews saying that, in some ways, I’m like the RV X-ray guy. After detailing further what I look at when comparing RVs and using the Grand Design Imagine XLS 22mLE and Flagstaff Micro Lite 25FBS to illustrate the points, a lot of folks wrote in with more RVs they’d like me to look at.

One of those was regarding the CrossRoads Redwood RW3951WB, a popular model in their line and one that has also received awards for its design.

Redwood RVs are a line of larger, high-end fifth wheels that compete in the same class as things like the K-Z RV Durango Gold, the Grand Design Solitude and the Alliance Paradigm. Oh, and one more. The Palomino River Ranch series.

The Redwood brand has a solid following for a number of reasons. One is the fact that they have temperature tested their fifth wheels and share the story of that. In independent testing, their air conditioning system was able to maintain a 68-degree interior temperature while the thermometer showed 110 degrees outside.

In the cold weather testing, the fifth wheels were put into a chamber at 0° F and the heating system maintained the interior to at least 72° F.

Great insulation in the Redwood

Part of the reason for this has to include 2”-thick laminated sidewalls, but the coaches are well-insulated to accomplish this. There are also dual-pane frameless windows standard, which add to the insulation factor.

The company also brags about their “Custom Fit 2.0” chassis design which features a MORryde LRE 4100 suspension system and MORryde cushioned pinbox for more pleasant towing.

The whole rig rides on two 8,000-pound axles fitted with 17.5 H-rated 16-ply tires. That’s a lot of weight for these to carry, considering the GVWR of this rig is 18,488 pounds. The fifth wheel hitch carries that, but I like more reserve, honestly.

I like the plumbing in the Redwood RW3951WB Fifth Wheel

I also like that the plumbing of this rig is done through a manifold which is in the front storage bay. The advantage of this is that, should there be a leak somewhere in the plumbing, you can shut off just that segment of the plumbing and the rest remains usable until a repair can be made.

Also in that pass-through storage is a slat wall front. You’re familiar with slat wall being in many retail establishments – it lets you hang things in the slats. It’s a common standard and there are countless numbers of compatible things you can hang on there. We have slat wall in a closet in our house and have a ton of hats on hat hangers. But there are any number of other things you can hang there.

Redwood also has a lot to say about their two-year warranty, including the fact that it covers the rig even in full-time use. That warranty, along with the three-year structural warranty, is also transferable. Both of those are feathers in Redwood’s cap.

What’s inside the Redwood RW3951WB Fifth Wheel

I can see why a lot of people are looking at this model. Redwood has done a number of things to justify their status in the luxury fifth wheel class.

For example, the island counter height is just slightly above average. The sink features a large stainless steel compartment with a two-inch butcher block piece that can fit into “rails” along the sides of the sink. In addition, there is a stainless steel strainer that fits into these rails. So the sink is much more than one might expect.

Stove and oven rival home units

Like any good high-end rig nowadays, this one features a stove and oven that rival many home units. I like this Insignia model quite a bit. There is also a choice of a residential refrigerator or a gas-electric model.

The lighting system includes dimmers for several of the rooms with touch controls for this function. There is also a central command unit, of course, and the usual ability to control all this with a smartphone.

One of the things I value, a preference which may not be shared by someone towing an 18,000 pound beast down the road, is the ability to get in and use the restroom and grab something out of the refrigerator. This rig does have two restrooms including, a very nice one at the rear of the coach. But it doesn’t appear that you can get to even the mid-section half-bath without pushing out the kitchen slide room. I was not able to completely verify this, so if it is a priority for you and you are shopping for this model, it would be worth verifying in person.

Competing models

When you look at higher-end fifth wheels, there are a lot of similarities from brand to brand. The same stoves, refrigerators and so many other components make nuances almost the biggest factor in which one to live in.

Comparing the Redwood and the Palomino River Ranch

But with models being so similar for a while, when someone comes in and shakes things up it does make a big difference. That’s just what Palomino did with the River Ranch. While that model also shares the flat roof line and is similar in size and weight to this model, the Palomino has a far superior HVAC system to anything else on the market currently. Rather than sticking those tired Coleman units on the roof, the Palomino features a commercial unit that’s just a better system. That means fewer holes punched in the roof.

But by having a raised floor they offer near Class A levels of storage. The rear of the Redwood is raised and there is a good amount of storage back there – but not at the same level as the Palomino.

Redwood makes a good product

Redwood certainly makes a good product with a lot of very nice features and luxurious interior appointments. But the advantages of the Palomino River Ranch series are difficult to ignore. At least that’s what my X-ray vision tells me.

