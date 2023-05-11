How can I find an air leak in RV’s black water system?

Dear Dave,

I bought a toilet chemical thinking it would smell strong enough to trace any air leaks from the black tank. Today’s additives don’t smell. Bought Pine-Sol, same problem. Bleach, same. What can I try next? Odor eliminating additives make the air heavy, with no identifiable odor, just unpleasant. Thank you, Dave. —Francis, 1995 Rialta

Dear Francis,

The Rialta has a very simple waste water system with a telescoping bath design and the toilet sitting directly over the small 13-gallon black water tank. My first question is, what gives you the indication there is an air leak?

The vent pipe comes off the tank and goes up to the top through the wall behind the driver seat, and the drain pipe comes off the bottom of the tank. If there was any type of leak in the tank or drain pipe, you would see liquid from that underneath. Here is the parts diagram from the Owner’s Resource site on the Winnebago website.

The shower is called a wet shower, which means everything gets wet when you use it and the bottom of the room is the shower pan. The toilet drains directly into the tank and the shower pan has a small drain, which is #18. The water is actually pumped by #13 to the line going to the top of the tank. The pump has a check valve, so no water or odor can come back out.

You can download a copy of this diagram here.

Also check the spade valve and vent

If you are getting a sewage smell inside the rig, I would suggest checking the spade valve of the toilet by putting in some water to see if it stays in. If it drains, the rubber seal is not seating and will allow odors to come in. Make sure it is seated around the edge and not pinched. You can try to condition it; some even use Vaseline.

Next, I would check the vent on the top of the rig. If the pipe coming out has cracks or gaps around the sealant, wind can whip in while driving or on windy days and could force some odors inside, as well. If the cap is off, it can also get wind inside. I would suggest replacing it with a Cyclone-style cap.

