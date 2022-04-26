Ask Dave: How can I get my RV’s frameless windows to open more?

Dear Dave,

Our TT has frameless windows that only open a few inches for air flow. Is there a way to modify the opening mechanism so that we can open and extend the windows farther and get more air? —Robyn, 2021 Coachmen Apex

Back in the day, windows that could be cranked out were called tip outs, or some old timers will remember the term “jalousie” windows. Fleetwood marketed the jalousie windows heavily as a high line feature in their Jamboree and other models back in the mid- to late-1980s. I was working at Winnebago at the time, and did some research. I found that jalousie is a French word for jealousy, and the Italian word gelso means jealous or screen. The abridged version was for slanted window panes that allowed ventilation and allowed people to see out without someone seeing in.

Jalousie windows were popular in mobile homes for years, typically with three window panes that would crank out. As typical with most residential features, they were introduced into the RV market. An interior crank or handle turns a gear that is connected to a set of metal bars commonly called a scissor mechanism that expands and retracts to open and close the window.

There are several companies that supply the now-popular frameless tip out window such as Herd and Lippert. I am currently working on a unit that has a Herd product, which I believe is similar to what you have.

This unit only extends about 3 inches, as the track attached to the scissor mechanism or arms is 12” long and limits the extension.

How to get your frameless windows to extend more

As you turn the interior crank, the arms get closer and the window extends. What you can not see is the track between the connecting points of the arms and a restrictor trim between them that limits the travel. To modify it, you need to remove the window and cut down the “T” shaped restrictor. There should be a small screw in the upper left trim piece. Remove it and the glass should slide out to the left. Then you can remove the arms from the lower track and find the restrictor plastic, cut it down to ½ the length and reinstall.

Make sure the new extension distance does not go out far that the entrance door or other items hit it.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

