Ask Dave: No airflow to RV’s bedroom heat vent. How do I see what’s wrong?

We think there are two issues that need to be addressed. But first, there is no airflow to our RV’s bedroom heat vent. Can we open the underbelly cover to see the plumbing and duct system? It appears sealed, but there are larger bolts. —John

From the videos and information I could find online, your 2021 Crossroads Hampton 380RKS has heat vents in the floor similar to residential, rather than mounted to the bottom side of cabinets and under the sofa. Looking at other vents in the layout, they are not in a straight line. So I would assume that you don’t have a “plenum” that runs from the furnace on the underside of the floor supplying the vents. Rather, I would assume it’s the old “elephant trunks”—as we called them—that are corrugated tubing going to the vents with an elbow. Here is a sample of one that is mounted under a sofa.

Why you’re not getting airflow to your RV’s bedroom heat vent

To determine why there is no airflow to your RV’s bedroom heat vent, the first thing I would do is remove the vent in the bedroom from the inside and see if there is room to pull the hose up. Otherwise, you should be able to see down inside and tell if it was connected or not. If it is connected, then you have a kink or loose connection downstream somewhere.

Something we’ve done in the past with an enclosed underbelly, if we can tell the connection is off, is cut a square in the corrugated plastic material on the bottom directly under the area we need to work on. You can purchase this material at any dealership or generally a home improvement store. Cut a piece slightly larger than your square, silicone all around the edges, and screw it to the underbelly material and let it sit for a couple of days. Some people have even applied Eternabond around the edges.

Stay out of the underbelly

You can remove the underbelly material but typically that is a very hard job. There is a ton of expandable foam around the dump stations, drain valves, and sometimes the edge. Check to see which method is easier in figuring out why there is no airflow to your RV’s heat vents. Good luck!

