Thursday, April 7, 2022

Do you have serious food allergies?

By RV Travel
Mixed nuts

Do you suffer from any serious food allergies? If so, know you’re not alone! According to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America, about 32 million people have food allergies in the U.S. Milk is the most common allergen for children, followed by eggs and peanuts. For adults, the most common allergen is shellfish, followed by peanuts and tree nuts. Interesting!

There are only eight foods that cause most allergic food reactions. Those foods are: milk, soy, eggs, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, fish and shellfish.

Do you have serious food allergies? Are they of any of the foods mentioned above? Leave a comment and tell us, if you’re willing. Thanks!

