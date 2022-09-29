Ask Dave: Can we just open RV’s drain valves to winterize?

Dear Dave,

Our RV will be stored in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, for the winter. It has several low-point water drain valves that drain most of the water out. Do you think we still need to have it winterized to be on the safe side? I really enjoy your column; I read it every week. Thanks for any help. —Winfred, 2019 Jayco White Hawk 32KBS

Dear Winfred,

You will need to do more than just open the low-point drain valves. This will drain the tanks and lines coming from the tank or tanks. However, those drain valves do not drain the lines going to the faucets, showers and toilet completely as the closed faucets will still hold a slight vacuum and keep water in. Plus, the onboard water pump will have water in the lines to and from, as well as inside the diaphragm. And don’t forget about the water line going to the ice maker in the refrigerator, if you have one.

Ways to winterize

There are two ways to winterize: blowing all the water out with an air compressor or running RV antifreeze through the system. In either case, you will want to drain the water heater by removing the drain plug. If you have a Suburban water heater, it will have an anode rod. You will want to verify that it is not corroded and need to be replaced.

This is also a good time to flush out the bottom of the tank. The drain plug sits about 2” above the bottom of the tank, so you do not get all the water and sediment out. It’s not enough to cause an issue if frozen, as there is enough space in the tank for the water to freeze and expand. However, it sits there forever and gets skunky. I’ve been shooting video content on a 2015 Thor Challenger and the water tanks smell like the black water tank. There are flush wands designed to attach to a garden hose so you just insert it and flush out the tank until it runs clear.

I will do this first and then add 1/4 cup of bleach to a gallon of water and run it inside and let it sit for a day and then reflush. If it still is smelly, I will make a larger solution and either pump it through the fresh water tank or remove the pressure release valve on the top of the tank and fill it there.

Water heater bypass valve

You should also have a water heater bypass valve. It is typically on the incoming water line to the tank. Turning this valve isolates the water heater so you do not have to fill 6-10 gallons of RV antifreeze in the tank. This also allows you to blow out the lines without running through the tank if you are using compressed air.

Winterizing with RV antifreeze

You should have a winterizing valve that allows you to use the onboard water pump to draw RV antifreeze into the system through a tube. If not, you will need to add several gallons of RV antifreeze into the fresh water tank and draw it through the system with the onboard pump.

If you have an ice maker, shut off the water valve, typically under the sink with a filter, and remove the filter. Most refrigerator manufacturers recommend running the icemaker through enough “cycles” to get the water out of the lines and tray. Turn on the pump and go inside and open the faucet the farthest away from the pump until the pink stuff comes out. Work your way back and don’t forget the toilet and sprayer on both your inside and outside shower. I even open the icemaker water valve and run water into a bucket under the sink until it turns pink.

Winterizing with air

This is the method I typically use, as the unit is going into hibernation for about 6 months, so I don’t need to use any of the functions. I developed this handy connector that screws into the city water fill valve and has an air chuck on the other end so I can winterize it myself without needing someone to hold the air hose on the screw-in valve. Turn the compressor down to 40 psi, as most compressors will be over 100 psi and will most likely burst a pipe or fitting.

As with the RV antifreeze method, start with the farthest faucet and open until air comes out. You will want to run the onboard water pump to get any water out of the incoming line, pump itself, and outgoing line, then blow that out. After all the water is out, dump a small amount of RV antifreeze down any sink that would have a “P” trap underneath, as that will have a small amount of water.

Lippert has developed a small portable air compressor system called Floë, which is a very convenient method using compressed air to drain the lines at the touch of a button.

It is permanently mounted somewhere on the rig and plumbed into supply lines. It is available with either 12-volt power or there’s a 120-volt AC version. If you are traveling in and out of cold weather areas, this is an excellent method to winterize quickly.

