Wednesday, September 28, 2022

Did you end up working in a career you dreamed of as a child?

By RV Travel
As a child, did you think you’d “grow up” to be a firefighter? Doctor? Ice cream maker? Construction worker? Veterinarian? Princess? What was it that you thought you’d “grow up” to be?

We’re curious to learn how many of you ended up working in a career that you dreamed of as a child. If we had to guess, we’d guess not that many of you actually did. But, we’ve been pleasantly surprised on more than one occasion! Please tell us by voting in the poll below. If you want to make our day, leave a comment saying what you thought your career would be when you were a kid.

