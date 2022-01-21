Ask Dave: Renovating 2006 Holiday Rambler – Does it need a moisture barrier?

Dear Dave,

I’m in the process of doing a complete makeover on a 2006 Holiday Rambler Admiral before hitting the road for an extended period. The interior walls and ceiling were a bit dated. While it is opened up, I plan on improving the insulation. The exterior is fiberglass end caps with aluminum walls and a fiberglass roof. The present insulation consists of fiberglass and styrofoam. Does it require a vapor barrier when reinsulating? I do not see one now unless that is the function of the styrofoam, as well as insulating. —Gary Vernon

P.S. I’m very disappointed in how difficult/impossible it is to get any information from manufacturers!

Dear Gary,

Holiday Rambler has had several owners over the past many years including Harley-Davidson way back in the late 1980s. As the brand shut down, sat dormant, and then the name got purchased, unfortunately, there was very little documentation that was archived or traveled along with the name. This is typical for companies that close such as National RV, Monaco, and others. 2008-2011 was probably the worst of times, as the industry was at an all-time low and many companies went out of business.

Holiday Rambler walls

If memory serves me correctly, the aluminum exterior walls of your 2006 Holiday Rambler Admiral are fastened with rivets rather than adhesive. Is this correct? And I do believe your interior walls are a thin plywood called Luaun with a wallpaper-type interior skin, right? If so, the panel will be hard to pull apart from the block foam and aluminum framework without tearing either the Luaun or the block foam. Then you will have an issue getting the new paneling fastened. Most renovators either paint the existing walls or apply stick-on wallpaper. I don’t know of any RV manufacturer that used a vapor barrier. However, I think it would be a good idea.

I recommend researching Vintage Camper Trailer magazine. They specialize in renovating vintage units and might be familiar with the HR history. If you do get the interior paneling off, I would suggest replacing any loose-fill insulation with block foam. Most manufacturers use the 2# white beadboard, as the adhesive holds better. Winnebago used the Dow Blue Board for awhile but found the thickness was not consistent and the slick surface caused delamination.

One thing I have witnessed in renovations is fastening the interior paneling to the framework using flat head screws in line. Then they’re covered with a paneling seam tape—which is a decorative tape used to cover seams between two panel edges.

