Ask Dave: What’s the cost to repair a water-damaged floor?

Dear Dave,

The floor in our bedroom has rotted out due to moisture. The problem was fixed but we need the floor repaired. What is a ballpark figure cost-wise on doing this? Thanks. —Connie

Dear Connie,

The cost to repair your floor depends on several factors. These include the extent of the damage and the labor rate of who is doing the work. Most RV service centers won’t give you a quote until they can pull back the carpet and see how much of the floor and substructure needs to be removed and replaced.

Labor and materials to repair floor

Labor can be anywhere from $100 per hour up to what I’ve heard is $150 per hour at some of the larger dealers. If it’s a matter of pulling up carpet and replacing a couple sheets of plywood it would probably take about 4-5 hours plus materials, so it could be $600-$800.

If the damage is extensive enough to need substructure replaced and several sheets of plywood and insulation, it could be 2-3 times more for labor and material. Also, if the rotten area is under furniture such as a bed, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets and such, you can add even more labor to remove that.

Assess the damage

I would suggest pulling back as much carpet or vinyl flooring as possible to see what exactly needs to be replaced. You will need to look for two issues: rotten wood and substructure, and mold. The plywood floor may be solid, but if you have mold it will need to be either sanitized or replaced.

Make sure you get someone that has done this before so you don’t pay extra labor time for someone who is learning.

