RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Issue 1668
Today’s thought
“Your greatest self has been waiting your whole life; don’t make it wait any longer.” ―
Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Fajita Day!
On this day in history: 1868 – French astronomer Pierre Janssen discovers helium.
Tip of the Day
Guidelines for RVing with pets for a safe and pawsitively fun experience
So, you have your first RV and are excited to hit the road? Congratulations! Have you thought about what to do with Fido and Fluffy? Your pets won’t be happy if you leave them behind. Boarding can be expensive and, face it, you’d miss your furry friends! Here are some things to consider before heading out on a long RV trip…
Today’s RV review…
In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Alu-Cab Canopy Pickup Camper. As he reports, “There’s not a lot to tell about these campers other than they’re a blank canvas that can turn mid-size pickups, including the Jeep Gladiator, into off-road campers. The combination of build quality and lightweight along with the ability to customize the camper to one’s preferences is a good combination.” Learn more.
Is this your RV?
August 18, 2021
If this isn’t your RV, send us a photo of your RV here (if you haven’t already) for a chance to win in future issues.
Last week one reader claimed their $25 Amazon Gift Card: Donna Ziegler of Mt. Vernon, Indiana.
Ask Dave
What’s the cost to repair a water-damaged floor?
Dear Dave,
The floor in our bedroom has rotted out due to moisture. The problem was fixed but we need the floor repaired. What is a ballpark figure cost-wise on doing this? Thanks. —Connie
A rewarding way to RV: Volunteer along the way
By Tim Slack
Growing up – and as grown-ups – my wife and I relished the outdoors: the mountains in California or Colorado, deserts in the Southwest, grasslands in the middle American states. Wherever we lived, we loved getting outside, whether day-hiking, backpacking for days or traveling with a small RV. As we planned our retirement, we wanted to continue to roam this country while giving back as an expression of our joy and appreciation of our public lands. Read more about this rewarding lifestyle.
Reader poll
Do you carry a 30-amp or 50-amp extension cord in your RV?
????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????
This is something that would make a great gift. After looking through it you’re going to want one for yourself too.
Helpful resources
• CURRENT WILDFIRE REPORT
• NATIONAL TRAFFIC AND ROAD CLOSURE INFORMATION
• ROAD AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS ACROSS THE NATION
• WEATHER ALERTS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE
• LATEST RV RECALLS
• DIRECTORY OF RV PARKS WITH STORM SHELTERS
Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.
Quick Tip
Keep your dogs away from wildlife
Harassment of wildlife by dogs is becoming an increasingly impactful issue. Wildlife will generally flee when chased by a dog, wasting precious calories at best, losing young to a dog, or being killed by the dog at worst. If the dog chases a moose, there is a good chance the moose will fight the dog or severely injure the owner as the dog comes running back to the owner. You may think that if your unleashed dog jumps a deer it is no big deal, but this has a cumulative impact on wildlife, due to increased disturbance during critical time periods, particularly winter and when animals give birth. There are many more people with dogs off-leash in parks, open space and national forests, so please keep your dog on a leash to minimize those impacts. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch
“Why I love my RV”
From Ron Seidl
“When I go into my RV, the best thing is all the memories of places we have gone and things we have seen. Our RV makes it so easy to travel and get out in the world and away from all the pressures and needy things around the home. Of course, it has a great bed, all the creature comforts we need to live, and all the flexibility to go wild or stay in a high-end park. But just sitting in it makes me relax and feel great.”
Website of the day
9 Scenic Canada Road Trips Within 2 Hours of the U.S. Border
Woohoo! Canada is open! Celebrate by taking a day trip (or a several-night trip) to these beautiful places within just two hours of the border. Sounds pretty nice, eh?
Firearms laws guide updated for 2021
The 2021 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has recently been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from last year. Learn more or order.
RVtravel.com Podcast Episode 20
How an impending divorce led to a full-time RV journey for the RV Odd Couple, this week on the RVtravel.com podcast. The RVtravel.com podcast is brought to you by SoftStartRV power management, Clear20 water filters and TearDropShop.com.
• A positive spin on our Crowded Campgrounds feature
• Video: Terrifying collision between snowplow and truck
• Are toxic chemicals in your RV making you sick?
Recipe of the Day
Fajita Dip
by Karen Sills from Harrisville, MS
Next time you’re going to make a seven-layer dip, think again. Try this fantastic fajita dip. The fajita seasoning mixed with chopped chicken and veggies really tastes like fajitas from a Mexican restaurant. A cool and creamy cream cheese layer adds an element of tanginess to the dip. Guacamole and cheese make everything better. This is going to be a huge hit at your next gathering!
It’s National Fajita Day, and we like this twist on a classic recipe! Get it here.
Pocket-sized pain and bug bite itch relief balm is good to have!
This small anti-itch and pain balm is good to keep in your pocket or purse any time you’re around pesky mosquitoes. It’s an all-natural balm made with essential oils that helps relieve pain and reduce swelling. It also helps with spider bites and bee stings. Learn more or order. And see other bug-bite relief and prevention options in this article.
Trivia
The 10 activities that contributed most to U.S. lightning fatalities between 2006 and 2020 were: 1: Fishing; 2: Beach activities; 3: Camping; 4: Farming and ranching; 5: Riding a bicycle, motorcycle or ATV; 6: Boating; 7: Social gatherings; 8: Roofing; 9: Headed to and from or waiting for a vehicle; 10: Yard work.
*What’s the secret behind not getting a Post-It note to curl? We told you in yesterday’s trivia.
Readers’ Pet of the Day
“Sadie was rescued from a shelter in Mississippi on our first RV trip south, and was housebroken in the camper. She likes to hang out in the cushy inflatable kayak on land, but wouldn’t be caught dead on an actual canoe ride.” —Rebecca Niese
Pet owners: Here are a few excellent resources to find a veterinarian while on the road. Keep this handy!
Leave here with a laugh
I do not own a dog, and generally I do not care for the barking at everything and everyone.
However, I like the fact that dogs need to be walked, and that gets campers out of the RV’s for a while, turn off the TV get out of the lounge chair. The other fact i learned at Mesa Verde campground is where there are dogs, the bears stay away. The deer and other critters visit, and will not go away.