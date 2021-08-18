RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Issue 1668

Guidelines for RVing with pets for a safe and pawsitively fun experience

So, you have your first RV and are excited to hit the road? Congratulations! Have you thought about what to do with Fido and Fluffy? Your pets won’t be happy if you leave them behind. Boarding can be expensive and, face it, you’d miss your furry friends! Here are some things to consider before heading out on a long RV trip…

Today’s RV review…

In today’s column, industry insider Tony Barthel reviews the new Alu-Cab Canopy Pickup Camper. As he reports, “There’s not a lot to tell about these campers other than they’re a blank canvas that can turn mid-size pickups, including the Jeep Gladiator, into off-road campers. The combination of build quality and lightweight along with the ability to customize the camper to one’s preferences is a good combination.” Learn more.

What’s the cost to repair a water-damaged floor?

Dear Dave,

The floor in our bedroom has rotted out due to moisture. The problem was fixed but we need the floor repaired. What is a ballpark figure cost-wise on doing this? Thanks. —Connie

Read Dave’s response.

A rewarding way to RV: Volunteer along the way

By Tim Slack

Growing up – and as grown-ups – my wife and I relished the outdoors: the mountains in California or Colorado, deserts in the Southwest, grasslands in the middle American states. Wherever we lived, we loved getting outside, whether day-hiking, backpacking for days or traveling with a small RV. As we planned our retirement, we wanted to continue to roam this country while giving back as an expression of our joy and appreciation of our public lands. Read more about this rewarding lifestyle.

Keep your dogs away from wildlife

Harassment of wildlife by dogs is becoming an increasingly impactful issue. Wildlife will generally flee when chased by a dog, wasting precious calories at best, losing young to a dog, or being killed by the dog at worst. If the dog chases a moose, there is a good chance the moose will fight the dog or severely injure the owner as the dog comes running back to the owner. You may think that if your unleashed dog jumps a deer it is no big deal, but this has a cumulative impact on wildlife, due to increased disturbance during critical time periods, particularly winter and when animals give birth. There are many more people with dogs off-leash in parks, open space and national forests, so please keep your dog on a leash to minimize those impacts. — Colorado Parks and Wildlife officer Scott Murdoch

From Ron Seidl

“When I go into my RV, the best thing is all the memories of places we have gone and things we have seen. Our RV makes it so easy to travel and get out in the world and away from all the pressures and needy things around the home. Of course, it has a great bed, all the creature comforts we need to live, and all the flexibility to go wild or stay in a high-end park. But just sitting in it makes me relax and feel great.”

9 Scenic Canada Road Trips Within 2 Hours of the U.S. Border

Woohoo! Canada is open! Celebrate by taking a day trip (or a several-night trip) to these beautiful places within just two hours of the border. Sounds pretty nice, eh?

Firearms laws guide updated for 2021

The 2021 updated edition of the Traveler’s Guide to the Firearm Laws of the Fifty States has recently been published. The book is always a best-seller among RVers, many of whom carry a firearm. The annual guidebook helps ensure they stay out of trouble when crossing state lines. What’s legal in one state may be a felony in another. More than 100 updates from last year. Learn more or order.

Fajita Dip

by Karen Sills from Harrisville, MS

Next time you’re going to make a seven-layer dip, think again. Try this fantastic fajita dip. The fajita seasoning mixed with chopped chicken and veggies really tastes like fajitas from a Mexican restaurant. A cool and creamy cream cheese layer adds an element of tanginess to the dip. Guacamole and cheese make everything better. This is going to be a huge hit at your next gathering!

Get it here.