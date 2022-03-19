Ask Dave: Does my RV’s furnace have an air filter? Should it?

Dear Dave,

Is there an air filter on a fifth wheel’s gas furnace? If not, should one be installed? —Gary

Dear Gary,

Yesterday, I posted a question from a reader on how “hot” his furnace was operating. I thought this would be a good follow-up to that post.

In a residential HVAC setting, your furnace does have a filter in-line with the cold air return. The blower is typically used for both the furnace and air conditioner. The only RV HVAC system I know of that has a residential filter is the TrueAir system developed by Winnebago back in the 1990s. It had a two-ton compressor in the basement compartment with a filter in under the bed in the Vectra for a couple of years. However, that only filtered air for the air conditioner and heat pump option, not the furnace.

The RV’s furnace system

Typically, the furnace in an RV is mounted in a hard-to-reach enclosed cabinet with an exterior intake and exhaust vent.

When the thermostat calls for heat, the blower motor starts and draws outside air from the vent and purges the burner assembly or air chamber and exhausts it outside. This is a closed system so no outside air enters the rig and does not need to be filtered. At the same time, interior air is drawn in through the air return vent or vents and flows over the burner assembly and lifts the sail switch to provide a closed circuit. Here is a photo of the air return in a 2005 Winnebago Brave which is the brown vented grate on the back wall. The white vent on the floor is the heat register.

At that time the module board then opens the gas valve and provides spark, which lights the burner and provides a heat source.

So do RV furnaces have filters?

Because of the compact design and confined space, I do not know of any Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) such as Suburban or Hydroflame that is using a filter at the return air vent or the return air opening on the unit. Most RV manufacturers will not modify the installation recommendations of the OEM, so I have not seen filters as of yet. However, I have learned to never say “never” when it comes to RV manufacturers.

Should you install an RV furnace filter?

According to the installation manuals I have on both Suburban and Hydroflame, they do not specify an RV furnace filter as of 2022 models. I also checked with Tony Barthel who has the daily review of units and a forum and he also indicated that he has not seen one.

I do think it is a good idea as the typical RV will have dust and pet dander just like a home. Maybe even more so. However, any restriction in airflow will result in the unit overheating and limit out or have limited airflow to raise the sail switch. Maybe a filter similar to the air conditioner unit that is a plastic mesh type that provides little filtering properties, but doesn’t restrict airflow would be a good idea. However, I would not suggest modifying your existing unit with a filter, rather invest in a good portable air purification product?

