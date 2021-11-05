Ask Dave: What tools should be in my RV’s toolbox?

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club. Today he discusses what tools an RVer should carry in a toolbox.



Dear Dave,

Would you post a list of tools you recommend to be carrtied in a tool kit for a travel trailer. Thank you. —Jack

Dear Jack,

A list of tools that I would recommend will vary with the type of rig you have, accessories or gadgets, and your level of technical expertise. However, here is what I recommend for a start:

Basics

Screwdrivers – Philips/flat head (three different sizes but definitely #2 phillips head)

Multi-bit set with Torx, #2 Philips, and others for square head and star head screws

Pliers – Large and small

Channel Lock Pliers

Needle Nose Pliers

Side Cutter

Tin Snips

Wire Stripper/cutter

Socket Sets – 1/4” – 3/8” – Some 1/2” for larger projects like lug nuts – SAE & Metric (I also carry a set of deep well sockets – 3/8”)

Drill Bit Assortment

Wrench Set – Open End/Box End – SAE & Metric

Cordless Screw Gun/Charger

Electric Screw Gun (just in case!)

Blow Hammer

Regular Hammer

Crescent Wrench – 2 sizes

Razor Knife

Vise Grips

Bubble Level

Plumbers Tape

Gloves

LED Flashlight

Shop Towels

Hand Cleaner/Sanitizer

Electrical

Duct Tape

Black Electrical Tape

Rescue Tape

12-volt Test Light

Digital Multimeter

Non Contact Voltage Tester

Battery Terminal Cleaner/Sealant

Assorted Wire Terminals/Wire Nuts

Wire – 10 ga/12 ga

Assorted Bulbs

Assorted Fuses

Extra 120-volt Outlet/GFCI

Battery Filler/Distilled Water

Zip Ties

Certified Tire Gauge

GFCI Outlet Tester

Voltage Tester – Surge Guard

AmWatt – Amperage Gauge

10 Gauge Extension Cord (Note: Used for tools only)

Emergency

Roadside Emergency Kit – Flares, Triangles, etc

Jumper Cables

Portable 12-volt Booster/Air Compressor

First Aid Kit

Fire Extinguishers

Fuel Can – empty

Floor Jack – Note: make sure it is rated for your weight and you consult your owner’s manual for proper placement and lifting the rig. Most RVers purchase roadside assistance and let someone else wrestle with the wheel!

Fluids/Sealants

Oil

Transmission Fluid

Hydraulic Fluid (slide room motor and jacks)

Brake Fluid

Antifreeze

Windshield Washer Fluid

CRC Silicone Spray

Self-Leveling Lap Seal designed for roof material

Fluid Film

Customized Items

Conduct a thorough walk-through inside and out to see what “specialized” fasteners and other items your rig may have such as torx head screws, allen head, or even pop rivets. This is something that will be a work-in-progress as you come across items that are unique and it will prompt you to wonder: “Why did they use that?!”

Wind Speed Indicator – AC/Heater Air Flow

Level Check – LP Level Tester

Magnet Source – Magnetizer/Demagnetizer

Puck Wrench

Milk Crate – great for carrying tools as well as a stool!

PEX Water Line & Fittings – Hose Cutter

I conduct a seminar at RV shows titled “Cool Tools & Must Have Gadgets,” which is an informal walk-through of some of the tools I’ve found and made over the years. Here is a photo of some of those tools.

As you can see, the list can go on forever, with the yellow gas sniffer, LP level tester, blow gun, etc. Take a look at the list and see what you feel comfortable with testing and using and what would apply to your vehicle. I would suggest starting with the basics and build from there.

I also invite our readers to add their favorite tools and gadgets, and I believe this thread will last a long time!

