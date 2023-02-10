RV Daily Tips. Friday, February 10, 2023

Issue 2055

Tip of the Day

RVs and WD-40: Unusual combinations that work!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Seems like every RV has at least a can or two of WD-40 for lubricating various parts. But there’s more use for WD-40 than just the occasional thread loosening. Here are a few tips that may make for slicker RV trips.

Galley and household tricks

Why on earth do RV manufacturers use light-colored carpets in RVs? Maybe they’re in cahoots with the carpet cleaning industry. But if you have ink or other hard-to-lift stains in the carpet, here’s something to try: Hit the stain with a squirt of WD-40, let it stand for a couple of minutes, then use a sponge and warm soapy water to work over the stain. You may need to repeat a few times.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

What are the types of house batteries and what do the acronyms stand for?

Dear Dave,

Readers appreciate very much your RV tech wisdom. Could you provide an article on the various battery types available for RVs, those useful for solar power when off-grid and what all the acronyms mean? Thanks. —Colin, 2020 Jayco 26.7

Video of the day

Discover Colorado’s UFO hotspot

By Cheri Sicard

This report from Channel 7 in Denver, Colorado, tells about the UFO Watchtower, a beacon that draws the curious from all over the world. It seems like there is a lot to investigate in Saguache County, allegedly known as Colorado’s UFO hotspot.

RVer asks: Do we have to recertify motorhome LP tanks?

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

“RVer run over at Tractor Supply!” OK, not literally. But an RVtravel.com reader had her day ruined by overzealous gas-passers at a Tractor Supply outlet in Fort Myers, Florida. Linda W. rolled into the lot with her 2007 Class C motorhome, in need of LP. The outfit’s propane guy told Linda the motorhome’s tank was too old and needed to be recertified. While he did fill the tank anyway, it still left Linda in the lurch. Worried about her tank, she hasn’t been able to find anyone to recertify her motorhome LP tank. Continue reading.

Reader poll

Do you have a campsite reservation this summer at a U.S. National Park?

Quick Tip

Must-have safety equipment

Prepare for a breakdown or flat on the roadside – carry a set of warning triangles like commercial truckers use. Folding ones don’t take much space, but their reflectors help out at night. Be sure to place them well behind your rig to give traffic plenty of warning of your presence. Thanks to George B., retired RCMP, for the tip! (Editor: Here are some at Amazon.)

Website of the day

50 Romantic Valentine’s Day Recipes for Staying in With Your Special Someone

Okay, love birds. Listen up. Valentine’s Day is just a few meals away, so this weekend is the perfect time to stock up on ingredients you may need to make that special someone a very special meal!

Recipe of the Day

Greek Beef Gyros

by Amanda Smith from Dunlap, IL

This is a quick and easy way to enjoy gyros… Great flavor, healthy ingredients!

Trivia

Google Images came about because millions of people were searching for photos of Jennifer Lopez’s dress at the 2000 Grammy Awards. Before then, Google Images did not exist! So many people searched Google for the green Versace dress Lopez wore to the award show that engineers realized a dedicated image search tool would better serve their customers. Thanks, J.Lo!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“This is a photo of my boys, Simba and T. Rex, on our trip to the German Shepherd nationals for agility in Ocala, Florida, from New Jersey in October 2022. They are both such great travelers!” —Mary Masters

"This is a photo of my boys, Simba and T. Rex, on our trip to the German Shepherd nationals for agility in Ocala, Florida, from New Jersey in October 2022. They are both such great travelers!" —Mary Masters

RVers who carry a firearm should pack this along to save them from trouble

Leave here with a laugh

