Ask Dave: More about dually tire pressure

This past weekend I conducted seminars at an RV show in Charlotte, North Carolina. I returned home expecting a little “calm” after the frenetic pace of the show. Instead, I ended up in a “dunk tank!” Read on. I will explain.

It usually takes a few days for me to “come down” from the emotional high I get from teaching the seminars. But this time, I came down a whole lot faster—after reading the comments (many not so complimentary) about my post Monday about dual tire pressure where I did not, apparently, adequately answer a reader’s question about whether it was okay for the pressure on dual tires on the same axle to differ by one or two psi. Leave it to the commenting gang to bring me back to reality! A picture of me sitting on a dunk tank came to mind!

My research

For more than 25 years I have worked with Michelin, Goodyear, The Tire and Rim Association, and the RV Safety & Education Foundation (RVSEF), researching proper tire inflation and other aspects of tire safety. The consensus was always that tires on the same axle must have the same recommended psi. I have found nothing, however, published by tire manufacturers or The Tire and Rim Association that backs up that general belief.

In my answer Monday, I began with how to determine recommended psi, and concluded that they should be inflated the same. What I now believe I failed to stress is that with a quality digital tester, which our RV Travel tire expert Roger Marble recommends, you should be able to match tires to the same pressure if you check them cold.

Help, Mr. Wizard!

To learn more I contacted Trey Selman, the Executive Director of RVSEF, to get his thoughts. He stated: “The closer they are, the better, and EQUAL IS BEST.”

Roger Marble has posted several articles on dual tire pressure and other applications and believes that 1-2 psi is acceptable. Roger is the “Wizard” when it comes to tires, so I will defer the rest of the conversation to his post.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

