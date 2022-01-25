Ask Dave: How close should the tire pressure on duals be?

Dear Dave,

We have a motorhome with dual tires on the rear. I use a TST Tire Monitoring System to keep tabs on the pressure and try to keep them as equal as possible. How close does the pressure on each set of duals need to be to assure equal wear on each tire? 1 PSI? 2 PSI? Does something like a “Cat’s Eye Tire Pressure Equalizer” make sense to assure the pressure in the tires are the same? What are your thoughts on this? —Marvin

Dear Marvin,

I have worked with RV Safety & Education Foundation developing their comprehensive safety program. We did extensive research on tires as there was quite a failure rate at the time. It’s still a concern. All tire manufacturers of the larger tires such as those used on your motorhome recommend weighing the vehicle by individual wheel position and referring to the manufacturer’s tire chart to find the recommended pressure.

This can be done by an RVSEF team or at several rallies around the country. Once you determine the weight, visit rvsafety.com to see the list of tire charts and find the recommended pressure.

It is not uncommon for RVs to be heavier on one side than the other. Data obtained from RVSEF shows the majority of rigs they weighed had this issue. It is important to have the same pressure on tires of the same axle, therefore individual wheel position weighing is important.

Check the tire pressure every morning before leaving

After you have the recommended pressure, it is important to check the pressure every morning you are going to hit the road to verify the pressure matches that recommendation. This reading is taken when the tire is cold, which it is before traveling down the road. After that, do not adjust the pressure while driving unless the tire is losing pressure. You might find that one side of the rig develops higher pressure if it is in direct sunlight. That’s common.

I don’t have much experience with the Cat’s Eye system but have seen several on units at rallies and parking lots. Another popular product is Crossfire, which some of the larger manufacturers such as Newmar offer as an option.

I have seen nothing but great reviews from owners. However, one thing I would suggest is using a TPMS as you can only tell pressure from a Cat’s Eye from the outside, not while driving.

I recommend a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) such as TST Technologies, as you are using and which I have used with great success. I installed sets of them on three trailers that have logged more than 250,000 miles each in the past few years. They have been a great addition and continue to work well.

I wonder what the benefit of having the Cat’s Eye product would be if the TPMS is installed? Hopefully, other readers have used the product and can let us know what they have found in the comments below or over on my forum.

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Read more from Dave here.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR DAVE?

We have started a new forum link for Ask Dave. Please be as brief as possible. Attach a photo or two if it might help Dave with his response. Click to visit Dave’s forum. Or send your inquiries to him using the form below.

##RVDT1782