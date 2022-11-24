Ask Dave: I lost the water heater tank rinser inside the tank. Help!

Hi Dave,

While cleaning my hot water tank, I used a tube attached to a hose to clean out the debris. I used the Camco one (the water heater tank rinser pictured below) with the little gray tube on the end. When I opened the black valve, the tube shot into the water heater! I tried to fish it out but I just can’t find it. Will this hurt anything? Any ideas? Thanks so much. —Robert

Dear Robert,

My only concern is with the hot temperature and if the plastic of the water heater tank rinser melts or disintegrates and get clogged in the pipes or faucets. I just did a test with mine and it does float, so you might try putting the lower plug back in and taking the relief valve out on the top as it is a larger opening. Fill the tank with water and use a flashlight to look inside. You could use a coat hanger with a slight hook to move the water around and you might get lucky and see it.

Here is the response from Robert. Sometimes we get lucky!

It worked! You’re a genius. I lowered the right side of the trailer where the water heater is. That seem to help bring the rod closer. I then used the bent hanger to bring the tip out and used needle nose pliers to pull it out. Thank you so much.

It looks like it’s been a problem for others. I found an article on RV Travel by Nanci Dixon from April 18, 2022, about the same problem. I’ve attached a couple pictures in case it would be helpful for others. Thank you so so much. Blessings and Happy Thanksgiving. —Robert

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and the author of the “RV Handbook.”

Read more from Dave here.

