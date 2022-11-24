RV Daily Tips. Thursday, November 24, 2022

Issue 1999

Tip of the Day

Why should you install RV insect screens to protect your appliances?

By Dustin Simpson, California RV Specialists

RV insect screens can protect your refrigerator, furnace, and water heater from being damaged by bugs and other pests. Propane has a garlic byproduct in it that attracts the bees, spiders, mud daubers, birds and small rodents into your appliance chambers and burner areas. I want you to think of it like us having a barbecue. Critters (and the debris that comes with them) in your appliance can cause serious damage to appliances or even cause a fire.

Continue reading

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I lost the water heater tank rinser inside the tank. Help!

Hi Dave,

While cleaning my hot water tank, I used a tube attached to a hose to clean out the debris. I used the Camco one with the little gray tube on the end. When I opened the black valve, the tube shot into the water heater! I tried to fish it out but I just can’t find it. Will this hurt anything? Any ideas? Thanks so much. —Robert

Read Dave’s answer

Have a question for Dave? Click on today’s Ask Dave article and scroll down to fill out the form. He’ll get back to you!

Video of the day

How to make Dutch oven biscuits and sausage gravy

Dutch oven biscuits and sausage gravy for breakfast! YUM!!!

In the video below, Scott Chandler, the Backwoods Gourmet, demonstrates how you can make delicious biscuits and sausage gravy for two people over a charcoal or campfire in a Dutch Oven. (Be sure to see our previous post on Dutch oven cooking tips too.)

Click here to watch

Cornhole meets bean-bag basketball in this game for RVers

What is Tony talking about? He explains, “You could think of the game as a marriage of cornhole and basketball, essentially. The game is the brainchild of Anthony Esposito and is simply a series of seven buckets that mount on a collapsible pole. The game comes with 16 bean bags in two different colors. The buckets have numbers on them corresponding to the values they have in game play.” Now this sounds fun! Read his review and get your game on!

Reader poll

Quick Tip

Have an extra water heater drain plug on hand—just in case

Water heater got a plastic drain plug? For some strange reason, plastic and heat don’t always get along. Keeping a spare drain plug in your parts kit may save you a lot of frustration.

Recipe of the Day

Streusel Yam Casserole

by V Seward from Yosemite Lakes Park, CA

Sweet potato casserole is a staple holiday side dish and this easy recipe is delish. It’s sweet enough that some may consider it a dessert. Using canned yams means it can be made in no time (and as V points out it can be prepped the day before). The casserole part is buttery, creamy, and sweet. We loved the streusel. Once it slightly cools, it creates a yummy sugary topping. This is going to become a must-make holiday side dish.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

Last Thanksgiving, roughly 305 million pounds of food went to waste. On average, 172 million pounds of turkey, 40 million pounds of mashed potatoes, 38 million pounds of stuffing, 29 million pounds of veggie sides, and 14 million dinner rolls were thrown away. That much waste equals about 225 gallons of water per person. Eat those leftovers!

Readers’ Pets of the Day

“Spike and Olive love to travel! Olive the Dachshund uses her bed as a life raft when moving.” —Larry Pyle

Penetrating oil can save the day!

It can be a bad day on the road if you break down and need to loosen a screw or bolt and it won’t budge. Here’s help: This rust eater, deep penetrating oil will penetrate rust, scale and corrosion to free parts and assemblies instantly. It will free up rusted machine screws, bolts, nuts, clamps for mufflers and tailpipes, locks and more. You need this! Learn more.

