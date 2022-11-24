How to make Dutch oven biscuits and sausage gravy

Dutch oven biscuits and sausage gravy for breakfast! YUM!!!

In the video below, Scott Chandler, the Backwoods Gourmet, demonstrates how you can make delicious biscuits and sausage gravy for two people over a charcoal or campfire in a Dutch oven. (Be sure to see our previous post on Dutch oven cooking tips too.)

That’s right. You will use one single vessel to cook both the savory sausage gravy and the fluffy biscuits too! Best of all, it’s easy to make.

Before you get going you will want to preheat the Dutch oven. Then it is time to get cooking.

Start by putting in the sausage, about 3/4 pound. Sauté the sausage and break it up.

While the sausage is cooking, use your coals to preheat the lid in order for the biscuits to properly cook—you are going to need some high heat!

Scott then adds butter to the sausage as fat is needed in order to make gravy. Once it has all cooked down, it’s time to sprinkle in some flour. As to proportions, you will want to add the same amount of flour as you did butter. He then puts the lid on to make sure the flour cooks. Then gently add milk. The video shows you how much to get the proper consistency.

Then you cook your biscuits, right on top of the gravy you just made. For the biscuits, Scott used a mix and he made them at home. Of course, making biscuits on the fly in an RV kitchen is easy. (What about Randall Brink’s recipe for sourdough biscuits? Double yum!) After placing the biscuits on the gravy, he replaces the preheated kid that will help them properly bake. At the same time, he lifts the Dutch oven and reduces the amount of bottom heat. During cooking, rotate the lid during cooking and monitor temperatures. No worries—Scptt shows you how.

The finished dish looks AMAZING. So much so that I added sausage to my next shopping list. I can’t wait to try this!

##RVDT1999