If you won an all-expenses-paid one-month RV trip to one state in the USA, which state would you choose?

Here is where you get a chance to tell us something, rather than the other way around. We’ll publish as many of your responses as possible in next Saturday’s edition (April 24, 2021) of this newsletter.

So, let’s say you won such a trip – all expenses paid getting to and from a particular state and all expenses paid while you were there.

Would you head to Florida, or maybe Texas along the Gulf Coast? Or maybe you’d want to explore the beautiful Oregon coast, or maybe the Red Rock country of southern Utah. Maybe you’d want to head to Maine to eat lobster every night.

So which would you choose? Use the form below to reply.

Reply here:

