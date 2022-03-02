No baseball contract means no spring training and no opening days

RVing baseball fans, your annual spring pilgrimage to Arizona or Florida for pro baseball’s Spring Training was turned into just another trip to the two sunny states yesterday.

Talks between Major League Baseball and the Player’s Union failed to reach agreement on a new collective bargaining contract by Monday’s deadline. So, MLB decided to continue its lockout of players and delayed the start of the 2022 regular season.

The Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) unanimously agreed not to accept MLB’s final proposal by the league’s 5 p.m. deadline. There are many issues at play between the two sides. You can read all of the details here.

This is the first time in 27 years that baseball has had to scrap any regular season games due to a labor dispute. A total of 91 games were erased from the regular season schedule Monday. That leaves each team with at most 156 games out of the originally scheduled 162 games. There haven’t been any plans announced for more negotiations, and players won’t be paid for any missed games.

##RVT1042b