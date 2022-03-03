10 easy ways to fix 10 irritating problems in the RV

Okay, fine, I’ll admit it. After four days cooped up inside our RV because of steady rain, little irritants can really get to me! I’m talking about those small inconveniences that make me sigh in frustration and wish for a simple solution. Maybe you’ve had similar moments and experienced these same problems in the RV, as well.

I’ve compiled simple hacks and tips that can make everyday RV living just a bit easier and hopefully less frustrating. The only criteria for potential solutions to everyday nuisances is that the “fix” must be quick and easy. See what you think and then add your own ideas in the comments or over on my forum.

10 fixes for irritating problems in the RV

The cutting board slide

I know it sounds a bit like a dance move, but there’s nothing smooth about this problem. Whether I’m cutting meat for shish-ka-bobs or slicing up an apple snack, the cutting board always slips and slides around on our RV countertop. The fix? I stretched a rubber band over each end of the cutting board. Now no more slide!

Wrestling wrenches

My husband was frustrated with trying to find a handy way to keep all of his RV wrenches together. The solution? I gave him oversized carabiners like these. He uses the blue carabiner to corral all of his metric wrenches and a red carabiner to hold the others.

Truck seat black hole

Sunglasses, cell phone, pens, papers—you name it and it’s probably found its way into the “black hole” located between the edge of the truck seat and center console. Absolutely everything seems to somehow slide down this “hole” and somehow my hand is never quite nimble enough to retrieve the items. For an easy fix, my husband cut a piece of foam pipe insulation the length of the crevice. We poked the foam down into place and the “black hole” is closed for good. (Note: This nifty gadget works too!)

The stubborn lid

I sometimes have trouble removing jar lids. My tip? Grab your rubber glove. You don’t even need to put it on your hand. Just lay the glove over the jar lid and twist. The glove will grip the lid and help you open the jar.

Jumbled wires

Those tangled wires that lay willy-nilly all over the carpet cause me fits—especially when it’s time to vacuum! Corral them like this: Loosely gather the wires together so they’ll slip inside an empty toilet tissue cardboard tube (or paper towel tube). Then you can vacuum right up to and even under the contained wires without a problem.

Too many shoes

Can you ever have too many shoes? Yes! Especially if you don’t have a way to contain them. Here’s a free RV storage hack for shoes: Use empty wine cardboard boxes. Put one shoe into each bottle slot and voila—no more tripping over shoes.

Bushels of bags

Just like storage containers, plastic grocery bags can seem to multiply in the cupboard. Need a free solution? Poke the bags into an empty tissue box. Bonus! You’ll free up space inside that cupboard where the bags used to live. Note: Plastic bags can also be housed inside a paper towel tube.

Handy handles

When one of our RV hoses sprung a leak, we cut a small section out. We used a utility knife to slit one side of the hose, and slipped the hose piece over the wire handle on a five-gallon bucket. Now even heavy bucket loads are easier to carry.

Soap scum scrub

Use a dryer sheet to clean soap scum off your RV’s glass shower doors. I’m not sure why this works, but it does!

Wine chiller

Freeze grapes and then place one or two into your glass of wine for a quick cool down without watering down the beverage.

Do you have some quick tips or hacks to share? Please do!

