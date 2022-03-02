FMCA returns to Tucson for International Convention March 23-26

After a two-year delay, the Family Motor Coach Association is finally headed to Tucson, Arizona, for its 104th International Convention and RV Expo.

The event, named “Sunsets + Saguaros”, had been scheduled for March 2020, but the pandemic took care of those plans. This year’s event will happen March 23-26 at the Pima County Fairgrounds in Tucson.

Event organizers said they expect to see more than 1,600 FMCA members and non-members attend. The organization hasn’t hosted an event in Tucson since 1985.

The RV Expo portion of the event will see RV manufacturers and dealers bring the latest models and invite convention attendees and members of the public to stop by for a tour. RVs will be open for inspection during show hours. RV-related accessories, components, services, and other products of interest to travelers will also be available.

The show also includes educational sessions led by RVing experts. Topics include everything from tire maintenance, technology and safe driving to RV trips to Alaska, New Zealand/Australia.

RV owners can stay on-site at the Fairgrounds. The gate registration price is $245 and grants RV owners who are new to FMCA a one-year FMCA membership. An additional fee is charged for electric service.

A fee of $10 per day will be charged for those wishing to view only the RV displays and supplier and component exhibits. A $25 fee for a family of three or more is also available.

Expo hours will be March 23 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., and March 24-26 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information or to register, visit fmca.com/fmca-tucson-2022-learn-more.

