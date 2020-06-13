Video: Scary! Tropical storm nearly sends parked beach RVs out to sea!

A tidal surge in Port Arkansas, Texas, from Tropical Storm Cristobal nearly took dozens of RVers and tent campers out to sea on June 7th.

Cristobal hammered the south spanning from Texas to Florida with storm surge flooding and strong wind gusts when it made landfall on June 7th. The storm nearly erased the drought along the Gulf Coast in a week’s time. In Shell Beach, Louisiana, tide levels reached 6.2 feet above their normal levels.

Watch the video below as dozens of beach campers had their tents and RVs flooded and trapped by the tidal surge. Yikes! You might want to fast forward to about two minutes into the video, that’s where you’ll start seeing most of the damage. We hope everyone is safe!