“Been there” decal U.S. maps – A view of RVer philosophy

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Driving through the campground, keep your eyes open. It’s dollars to donuts that you’ll spot at least one rig with one of those U.S. maps with the “stick on decals” stuck to the side of the unit. These things do raise the occasional campfire discussion on two points: truth and resale.

In the neighborhood of the truth – just what constitutes a valid time to put your decal on the map? Do you have to travel with your RV into that state to count the coup? If you just went there some time – even without the rig – can you still stick the sticker? One RVer observed, “If you were in the state long enough to hit the bathroom, you left your mark, so go ahead and stick!”

There are those who take a dim view of the “quick stop and stick it” philosophy. They figure that you’d better at least have driven around in the state a bit, seen some of the more memorable sites and then, sure, put on the sticker. We’ll leave all this to your discretion.

But what about resale? If you put one of these gizmos on the side of your motorhome, you’ll watch the resale value shoot downhill. At least that’s the reckoning of one RV professional. The way he figures it, “personalizing” your RV just tends to diminish its value in the eyes of potential buyers. If that’s true, and yet you still want bragging rights, what can you do? One fellow suggests putting the sticky map up in an obliging window. That way, when you’re ready to sell the RV, you can remove the map with a razor blade scraper and eradicate the thing.

This, of course, all leads to truth and resale. Say you bought a motorhome that some other traveler had installed one of these memorable states map in. Is it truthful to leave the thing up, leaving others with the impression that you have been places that Willy Nelson only dreamed of going to?

Well, that’s all the philosophy we have time for today. By the way, if you really WANT one of those “I’ve been there,” or “My rig’s been there,” or “I wanta go there” or “what-have-you” state sticky maps, here’s a neat one that let’s you fill in the state with a license plate image.

Tell us in the comments below if you have a map on/in your RV of your travels. Has anyone hit the 48 contiguous states in your RV? Let us know.

##RVDT 1351