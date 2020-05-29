Readers tell us: Do you own a record player?

By Emily Woodbury

OK, I realize this isn’t the most thrilling of topics (or RV-related), but when I saw the results of this poll I was shocked!

On May 15th we asked you if you own a record player, and if you do, do you use it? Judging by past surveys we’ve conducted, most of you are older, so you probably grew up with a record player in your house. But even so, record-playing is a dying art and I didn’t think so many of you would still have a record player.

According to the poll, more than half of you, 57 percent, still own a record player and use it often or sometimes. Wow! That’s more than I would’ve guessed; what about you? Another 18 percent of you have one but never use it. However, all that being said, a quarter of you do not own a record player.

Reader Jay Allen Kaplan commented, “Almost 8,000 records right now but been collecting for over 50 years.” Wooooow. And I didn’t think anyone could have you beat but it appears Tom Jones might. He wrote, “I own 2 record players. I own 15 thousand records.” Well Jay and Tom, I’m hoping you don’t store all those in your RV… Wink.

There were 99 comments left on this poll, and if you’re a record-lover, I suggest you scroll through and read some of them. There are lots of you out there who share a love for music – you’ll probably enjoy hearing other’s stories.