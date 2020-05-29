How often must you spell out your name when someone asks for it?

Some of you, like the Dans, the Joes, the Emmas and the Matts out there, probably don’t have to spell out your name too often when people ask for it. But perhaps the Katherines out there, or the Caitlyns, or the Megans, always have to spell their names, even though they’re common names. Is it Katherine? Kathyrn? Katharine? Catherine? Catharine? Just Cathy? Katie? Kate?

On the list of 2020’s most popular baby names, some are easy to spell, others may be hard. For example, the third most popular baby girl’s name is Maeve. She’s probably going to be spelling that one out for her whole life. Same with Ophelia (number 8) and Aurelia (number 11). As far as the most popular boy’s names, Silas (the fifth most popular baby boy name of 2020) may have some trouble, and so may Atticus (number 6).

What about you? Is your name easy to pronounce but hard to spell, or vice versa? Is your name easy to both pronounce and spell, but you find yourself spelling it out anyway? Please vote in the poll below and feel free to leave a comment too.