Could you have hydraulic leak coming from the RV slide-out cylinder and not know it?

This is a prime example of why keeping up on your RV slide-out maintenance is important! In this video, we discuss a hydraulic leak coming from the RV slide-out cylinder. Join in on the inspection to learn the cause, and what it will require to fix.
Thank you,
Dustin Simpson
Make sure you check out Dustin’s website, California RV Specialists, and their YouTube channel for more helpful information, and see our published articles on RVtravel.com and other social media pages.
RELATED
- Inspecting a worn out RV rack and pinion slide-out system
- How to clean and lubricate your RV’s slide-outs, and how often to do it
- RV slide-outs: Important tips and maintenance
##RVDT2248