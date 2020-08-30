Best 2020 vehicle for RV families? VW Atlas

By James Raia

The editors at Cars.com compile a lot of lists every year. For RVers with families, arguably the prominent site’s most important list is Family Car of the Year.

Using a comprehensive list of criteria, the site narrows the list to three vehicles and then selects the winner. For 2020, the winner is the Volkswagen Atlas.

The large family hauler took top honors after editors considered crash tests, safety features and accommodation of family members and their gear. Families with gear and pets often opt for minivans, sometimes described as living rooms on wheels. The Atlas, the editors reported, gets close to offering a minivan’s “level of comfort.”

The Atlas debuted in 2018 and has received plenty of accolades for vast interior space, strong ride qualities and its lengthy list of standard features and options. It seats seven in its three rows. The second-row bench also has ample room to fit three car seats across, a rarity.

Prices for the 2020 models begin at $31,545.

Powered by standard turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder or an optional 3.6-liter V-6, the Atlas holds its own and has 235 to 276 horsepower depending upon trim level. Towing capacity for the Atlas is 5,000 pounds.

The Ford Expedition and Hyundai Santa Fe were also finalists on the Cars.com Family Car of the Year list.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

##RVT963b