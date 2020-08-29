New TV commercial promotes RVing. What do you think?

This is how the RV Industry Association (RVIA) is promoting RV sales. It’s evident from the commercial that the market it’s targeting is young, active consumers. Watch for this commercial on TV and online soon.

The commercial’s message is this: “Are you ready for something REAL? It’s time to Go on a Real Vacation.”

“The high-energy, fast-paced broadcast spot was created by Go RVing’s new creative agency, FCB in Chicago,” according to a press release. “The [TV] spot is geared toward outdoor enthusiasts with children in the home who are looking for alternatives to fly/cruise vacations.”

Commercials will run on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Late Show with James Cordon, sporting events including the NBA Playoffs, The Stanley Cup Playoffs, and Major League Baseball as well as news outlets CNN, MSNBC, and Fox News.

Most of those who respond to these ads will purchase low-end (“sticks and tin”) travel trailers in the $20,000 to $30,000 range.

