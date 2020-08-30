Thor recalls 2,061 motorhomes for fire risk

Remedy
Thor will notify owners, and dealers will add an additional circuit module to the existing component board to provide reverse polarity and over-current protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2020. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000203.

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).

