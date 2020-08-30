Thor recalls 2,061 motorhomes for fire risk

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling 2,061 model year 2019-2021 Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes, models 27B, 29M, 32T, 33X, 34J, 34R and 35M. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 17 volts or a reverse polarity situation.

A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire.