Thor recalls 2,061 motorhomes for fire risk

Thor Motor Coach (Thor) is recalling 2,061 model year 2019-2021 Hurricane and Windsport motorhomes, models 27B, 29M, 32T, 33X, 34J, 34R and 35M. The electronic control center circuit board may be damaged from voltages over 17 volts or a reverse polarity situation.
A damaged circuit board could increase the risk of a fire.
Remedy
Thor will notify owners, and dealers will add an additional circuit module to the existing component board to provide reverse polarity and over-current protection, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin October 20, 2020. Owners may contact Thor customer service at 1-877-855-2867. Thor’s number for this recall is RC000203.
Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153).
