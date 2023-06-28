Big crowds expected at Zion National Park on Independence Day weekend

SPRINGDALE, Utah – Summer is the busiest season at Zion National Park, and this Independence Day weekend, the National Park Service (NPS) anticipates especially large crowds. The NPS may temporarily suspend vehicle entry at East and South entrances to reduce road congestion: If you visit, here is what to expect:

• Long lines at entrance stations, visitor centers, restrooms, and at trailheads.

• Lengthy waits to board park shuttles in Springdale and Zion National Park.

• Intermittent closures at the park’s east and south vehicle entrance stations.

• Heavy traffic in Springdale and throughout the park.

“Independence Day falls on a Tuesday this year, so we’re planning for a busy weekend,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent. “On holiday weekends, we typically see more visitors than on other busy summer days. That’s why we’re partnering with the Town of Springdale to actively manage traffic. Together we will direct visitors to available parking so that everyone can enter the park efficiently.”

The Zion Canyon Shuttle System is operating on its summer schedule. Take advantage of the Springdale Line Shuttle to avoid traffic inside Zion and enter through the pedestrian and bicycle entrance.

If you have a choice of when to visit, another time but the busy holiday weekend may be an excellent idea.

Learn more at the park’s website.