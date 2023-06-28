RV Daily Tips. Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Issue 2153

Tip of the Day

How to deal with losing your wallet while on the road

By Cheri Sicard

Losing your wallet while on the road during an RV trip. It was not something I had thought much about. Until it happened!

The day started normally enough. It was near the start of Week 2 in my long, long RV trip. I stopped for gas, got back in the truck and motored away toward my next destination.

I stopped for fuel again about 125 miles down the road. That’s when panic set in.

I reached into my purse for the smaller change purse that contained my credit cards and driver’s license and it was not there!

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

I have trouble filling RV’s fresh water tank. What’s the solution?

Dear Dave,

I regularly have trouble filling my RV’s fresh water tank. I have a 2018 Rockwood Windjammer TT. When filling the tank, the water starts to come back out the filler tube, and when I check the panel, it’s says 1/3 to 2/3. I have tried to turn on the pump, open a faucet, rock the trailer, fill slowly (as recommended by others on FB). …

In the RV shop with Dustin

RV air conditioners: Maintenance tips and what to inspect

Join me in the video below as I explain more about RV air conditioners and the maintenance they require and why it is very important.

There are several steps, some of which are best undertaken by a technician. You (or that technician) always want to make sure to inspect the RV roof air conditioner unit for debris and damage …

Video of the day

Top 3 cooler hacks that will make your ice last longer

By Cheri Sicard

I wish I had found this cooler hacks video last week when my RV fridge stopped working after I had completed a large shopping trip to Costco. I had to move everything into coolers, eat as much as I could (what diet?), and spend a fortune on ice during the eight days I had to wait for a mobile RV repair to come and fix it.

In the video, Florida real estate agent Yak Motley shares his favorite tips to make your ice last longer when using a cooler.

Warning: RVers are very prone to dangerous DVT, deep vein thrombosis

By Gail Marsh

Did you know that you can prevent DVT or deep vein thrombosis (blood clot in a vein) even on long travel days? … As an RVer, you should know how to prevent DVTs… Learn all about this very dangerous condition and how to prevent it here.

Reader poll

Do you enjoy riding scenic railroads?

Quick Tip

Prevent wear between king pin plate and fifth wheel plate

For 5th wheel trailer owners, you should grease your fifth wheel plate before hooking up your trailer or use some type of plastic disc to prevent wear between your king pin plate and the fifth wheel plate. Sometimes the commercial discs are just thick enough that your king pin won’t lock into the fifth wheel plate. You have two options. One, go without a disc and grease the fifth wheel plate. That can be messy and the grease will attract dust and dirt that will cause wear on both surfaces. The option that works really great is to take a thin sheet of plastic and cut out a disc to fit your needs. What I use is a piece of a roll-up sled that kids use to slide on in the winter. They are available on Amazon and you can make several discs from one sled. —Thanks to our pal George B. for this slick tip.

Website of the day

80 Best 4th of July Recipes for Your Barbecue or Cookout

Are you ready for the 4th? Get your grocery shopping done early by knowing what recipes you’ll make ahead of time. These 80 recipes from Country Living look delicious!

Recipe of the Day

Grilled Garlic Shrimp in Foil

by Daune Browne from Calais, ME

A fabulous way to grill delicious shrimp. The foil pouch helps to steam the shrimp and cooks them quickly. The garlic butter that’s also inside the foil pouch infuses into the grilled shrimp. Easy to prepare, serve the delicious shrimp with rice and a fresh vegetable for a lovely dinner.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

According to AARP, while tall grasses and wooded areas are prime tick bite locations, in nearly 75 percent of reported Lyme disease cases, bites occurred in people’s own backyards.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“This is Shelby, a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and Toy Poodle mix. She is around 16 weeks old. Loves being outside. I think she is going to love camping.” —John Mitchell

Roof vent not doing its job? Here’s a solution…

