Go big or go home; Hennessey Performance begins making monster 500K truck

By James Raia
Nearly two years after it was unveiled, Hennessey Performance has started making the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX. It’s the largest and most expensive truck made in the company’s 30-year history.

Announced in April 2022, the Texas-based manufacturer will yearly produce 12 of the monstrous six-wheelers with an equally hefty starting price, $449,950. The total production run will be limited to 200.

Hennessy has started production its new 6x6 monstrous pickup truck.
Hennessy has started production of its new 6×6 monstrous pickup truck.

The Mammoth is based on a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX that has been elevated to a 717 horsepower, supercharged Hellcat V8. It’s been dispatched for a 7.0-liter Hellephant engine with massive 1,026 horsepower. The torque has been increased from 650 to 969 ft lbs. It also has a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and weighs 6,396 pounds. It can accelerate from 0-to-60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12,” said founder and CEO John Hennessey.

There's plenty of space inside and outside in new Hennessey.
There’s plenty of space inside and outside in the new Hennessey pickup truck.

Hennessey also extended the base by an extra 4 feet and added a third axle to accommodate the additional two wheels. The finished Mammoth is almost 24 feet long, 7 feet high and 7.3 feet wide. The truck is also equipped with an off-road kit, including a locking rear axle, Bilstein suspension and thick 37-inch tires covering 20-inch rims.

Elsewhere are the 6×6 sports uprated front and rear bumpers, along with an array of LED lights to help attract even more attention. Inside, the four-door offers a custom interior to add to the exclusivity. The four-door cabin can be customized by each client.

“Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder and more imposing—plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road,” said Hennessey. “It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

The Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX can be ordered now through authorized Ram retailers or directly with Hennessey.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

