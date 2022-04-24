Go big or go home; Hennessey Performance begins making monster 500K truck

Nearly two years after it was unveiled, Hennessey Performance has started making the Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX. It’s the largest and most expensive truck made in the company’s 30-year history.

Announced in April 2022, the Texas-based manufacturer will yearly produce 12 of the monstrous six-wheelers with an equally hefty starting price, $449,950. The total production run will be limited to 200.

The Mammoth is based on a 2021 Dodge Ram TRX that has been elevated to a 717 horsepower, supercharged Hellcat V8. It’s been dispatched for a 7.0-liter Hellephant engine with massive 1,026 horsepower. The torque has been increased from 650 to 969 ft lbs. It also has a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds and weighs 6,396 pounds. It can accelerate from 0-to-60 miles per hour in 3.2 seconds.

“Everything we do at Hennessey Performance is turned up to 11, but the Mammoth 1000 6×6 is definitely turned up to 12,” said founder and CEO John Hennessey.

Hennessey also extended the base by an extra 4 feet and added a third axle to accommodate the additional two wheels. The finished Mammoth is almost 24 feet long, 7 feet high and 7.3 feet wide. The truck is also equipped with an off-road kit, including a locking rear axle, Bilstein suspension and thick 37-inch tires covering 20-inch rims.

Elsewhere are the 6×6 sports uprated front and rear bumpers, along with an array of LED lights to help attract even more attention. Inside, the four-door offers a custom interior to add to the exclusivity. The four-door cabin can be customized by each client.

“Everything on the Mammoth 6×6 is bigger, badder and more imposing—plus, it’s still super-fast, while being a total powerhouse off-road,” said Hennessey. “It’s the undisputed king of the road.”

The Mammoth 1000 6×6 TRX can be ordered now through authorized Ram retailers or directly with Hennessey.

