My blood is boiling. I want to strangle whoever did this!

By Chuck Woodbury

ROADSIDE JOURNAL

I was taught to be respectful of property — my own, my friends’ and nature’s. I also obey the laws with the exception of exceeding the speed limit at times (but not by much).

It makes me so angry to see what happened this last week in Red Rock Canyon, just outside Las Vegas. It’s a beautiful Bureau of Land Management area — the sandstone cliffs are spectacular and the Native American petroglyphs fascinating! If you have never been to the West and seen the red rock country (southern Utah is Ground Zero), you have missed something incredible, almost surreal.

So, when I heard about the creeps who recently plastered some of the cliffs in Red Rock Canyon with graffiti, it made my blood boil. What joy do they get from doing that? I don’t get it. I don’t. And, no matter how hard to I try to understand why someone would do it, I can’t. They’re bad, I know that much!

And, it’s not just the act of applying the graffiti, it’s the effort to remove it. Heather Fisher, President of the non-profit group “Save Red Rock,” told TV station KSNV that the cost to remove one panel “if there’s Native American artwork involved could be $30,000. If not, it’s less expensive, but it’s hard to get off, you have to use chemicals and try not to scrape off the natural desert varnish.”

If you by any chance have information about this incident, contact BLM law enforcement at (702) 293-8932 or (702) 293-8998. And if you see anyone else doing something like this, report them to the rangers or police.

##RVT1049b