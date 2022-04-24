Saturday, April 23, 2022

Lightning strikes fast: Two trims of new Ford electric truck sold out

By James Raia
Lightning travels quickly, particularly when it’s news about Ford’s pending new electric pickup truck of the same name.

The Lightning truck, the first mainstream electric pickup from an established manufacturer, is already unavailable in two of its four trims.

The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning will debut this summer with a charge range of 230 to 320 miles.
The entry-level Pro model ($39,974 starting price) and the XLT (52,974) are gone. The more luxurious Lariat ($67,474) and the top-line Platinum ($90,874) can still be ordered. Ford charges a $1,795 destination fee on all Lightning trucks.

Startup Rivian and GMC’s Hummer EV pickup, a niche off-road specialty truck, have already begun delivery.

The Lightning is an all-electric version of America’s best-selling vehicle. It offers up to 320 miles of driving range and a choice of 426 or 563 horsepower. With an optional tow package, it can pull up to 10,000 pounds. (Towing limits the range of electric trucks.)

The Lightning won’t have the market to itself for long. Chevrolet plans to release an all-electric version of its Silverado pickup by 2024. Ram has plans for an electric truck. Tesla says it has more than 1 million reservations for its futuristic-looking Cybertruck.

Ford says it will begin building Lightning models to complete customer orders April 26.

James Raia, a syndicated columnist in Sacramento, California, publishes a free weekly automotive podcast and electronic newsletter. Sign-ups are available on his website, www.theweeklydriver.com. He can be reached via email: james@jamesraia.com.

