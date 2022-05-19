Big recall on Ford F-series trucks. Airbag may not deploy

Ford Motor Company (Ford) is recalling certain 2016 Super Duty F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 vehicles. Dust may accumulate in the steering wheel clock spring, causing a disconnection in the electrical connection, resulting in the driver air bag not deploying as intended. As many as 310,203 vehicles may be involved in the recall.

A driver air bag that does not deploy as intended increases the risk of injury or death in a crash.

Remedy

Dealers will replace the steering wheel clock spring, free of charge. Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed July 5, 2022. Owners may contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. Ford’s number for this recall is 22S35.

Notes

Owners may also contact the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or go to www.nhtsa.gov.

##RVT1053b