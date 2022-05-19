RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 19, 2022

Issue 1864

Welcome to RV Travel’s Daily Tips Newsletter, where you’ll find helpful RV-related tips from the pros, travel advice, product reviews and more. Thanks for joining us. Please tell your friends about us.

If you shop at Amazon.com we’d appreciate you using this link. We get an itty bitty commission if you buy something, but they add up and help us pay our bills (most importantly our hard-working writers!).

Today’s thought

“You never know what worse luck your bad luck has saved you from.” ―Cormac McCarthy

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Devil’s Food Cake Day!

On this day in history: 1911 – Parks Canada, the world’s first national park service, is established as the Dominion Parks Branch under the Department of the Interior.

Tip of the Day

The best tips and advice for surviving the family RV road trip

By Gail Marsh

It happens every summer. The family RV road trip. It’s either your favorite trip of the year or the most dreaded event of the summer. Want to make this year’s family RV road trip the best ever? You can! It just takes a little planning.

Continue reading

Today’s RV review…

2022 Keystone Outback Ultra-Lite 221UMD Travel Trailer

Tony writes, “I had very seriously considered the Keystone Cougar 22MLS for our next trailer, and I still really like that floor plan. So that means I like this one, too. There are enough differences in the two that someone who likes one but isn’t convinced should absolutely seek out the other. There will be a clear winner.”

Click here

For previous RV reviews, click here.

CONTEST! Is this your RV?

Win a $25 Amazon gift certificate if today’s RV photo shows your rig

Every day we post a photo of an RV either submitted by its owner or by our editors as they move about the country.

Click here to see if your RV made it into today’s issue.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook” as well as the Managing Editor of the RV Repair Club.

Why does my RV’s freezer ice over so quickly?

Dear Dave,

Why does my RV’s freezer get frost in it after a couple of days? The freezer is on top. It started about two months ago. We do not live full time in our trailer. —George, 2018 Jayco Jay Flight 24RBS

Read Dave’s answer

Can I use my CPAP machine when I boondock? Yes, here’s how

One of RV Travel’s past surveys told us that 61 percent of readers use, or their partner uses, a CPAP machine. If you’re one of those people and struggle with where to keep your machine at night or while in transit, or don’t know how to use your machine when you boondock, this is for you.

Reader poll

How important to you are online ratings of an RV park when making a reservation?

Tell us here

RV TOOLS: Hundreds of tools specifically for RVers. Explore.

Quick Tip

Keep those air conditioner coils clean

Keeping the coils clean will prolong the life of your cooling unit. Besides dirt and dust, you may also find the “cotton” from cottonwood trees, or the pollen from various other trees, obstructing the coils. The best way to clean them: (1) Turn the unit off while you’re working on it. (2) Use an air compressor to blow out the debris (carefully—don’t bend the fins). (3) Apply a coil cleaning product (here are some on Amazon) and let it soak for a few minutes or the time recommended on the can. (4) Rinse with low pressure water. (5) Use the air compressor again to blow out remaining water. —Thanks to Deanna

“Why I love my RV”

Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday, RVtravel.com readers tell in their own words why they love their RVs.

From Sharon Cruzen

Dutchmen Aspen Trail 2860RLS

“I have a 2019 Aspen Trail I bought new for my dog and me to live year-round. Started in Washington state for the first two winters. Moved it to Minnesota to be by my kids and grandkids. I’ve spent a full year here and lived in it all winter. Have not had any problems with it, and it’s very roomy with one large slide-out.”

If you’d like to see this feature continue, tell us about your RV. Come on, do a little bragging! Click here.

????? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??????

We want to sit and read by this. We want to sit and watch TV by this. We want to sit and admire this… Okay, fine, we just really want this.

Website of the day

Here are the most unusual places to stay in every state in the USA

Ever wanted to sleep in a jail? How about a caboose? A house boat? Well, with the help of this list, you can!

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 1,500 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 57 percent say they are a morning person, not a night person.

• 10 percent feel their RV is too small.

• 27 percent attend a church service at least once a week.

Recent poll: Do you lock your RV when you take a 10-minute walk around your campground?

Recipe of the Day

Ham & Cheese Potato Salad

by Amy H. from Detroit, MI

Potato salad is a must on a cookout menu and we really liked this twist. The addition of peas gives the side dish a slight sweetness. Ham and cheese make this a hearty potato salad. This could be a side or even a meal.

Click here for the recipe

Trivia

The official time zone of the South Pole is New Zealand Standard Time. That’s because the only continually occupied location at the pole, the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, observes New Zealand Standard Time. Since there are no longitudes at the poll and the sun only rises and sets once per year, it only made sense to give it that New Zealand time zone.

*How do alligators and crocodiles lure their prey? The answer is much more fascinating than you’d think—they’re smart! Find it in yesterday’s trivia.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Ava is a rescue Lab/Collie mix that just loves to be with us on the road or at home. When we leave she patiently sits in the window waiting for our return.” —Lawrence Stetz

Send us a photo of your pet with a short description. We publish one each weekday in RV Daily Tips and in our Saturday RV Travel newsletter. No blurry photos, please! Please do not submit your photo more than once. Thanks!

Leave here with a laugh

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

Oh, and if you missed the latest Sunday News for RVers, make sure to catch up here.

Won’t you help support us?

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Friday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you! IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Learn more or contribute.

Contact information

Editor: Emily Woodbury

CONTACT US

Editorial (all but news): editor@rvtravel.com

Editorial (news): chuck@rvtravel.com

Advertising: Advertising@rvtravel.com

Help desk: Contact us.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This newsletter is copyright 2022 by RV Travel LLC.