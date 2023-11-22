U.S.-Canada border in Western New York closed after vehicle explosion

(November 22, 2023) — The Rainbow Bridge, which connects the United States and Canada at Niagara Falls, N.Y., has been closed after a car with two occupants violently exploded at a checkpoint as it attempted to enter Canada from the U.S. Both occupants died. One border guard was injured. The explosion was being classified initially by the police as an attempted terrorist attack.

UPDATE: At a late afternoon news conference Wednesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said there was no sign of terrorist activity in relation to the vehicle explosion at a checkpoint that closed the Rainbow Bridge at the Canadian border. She described the driver as a local resident of western New York.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) confirms that the Peace Bridge is also closed, as are the Lewiston-Queenston and the Whirlpool Bridge at the direction of federal authorities. Remaining international crossings are on heightened alert status but are open. NYSDOT is in the process of closing Interstate 190 at Upper Mountain Road in Niagara County and is assisting local partners in managing traffic impacts. Variable message signs in the region are alerting motorists of the bridge closures.

Cars and passengers coming into the Buffalo and Niagara Falls Airports will undergo increased security checks, explosive detection, and increased screenings. The airports and the Metro system remain fully operational. The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority (NFTA) advises travelers to give themselves extra time for these extra precautions.

“I have been briefed on the situation that occurred at the Rainbow Bridge in Niagara Falls,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said. “At my direction, the New York State Police is actively working with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force to monitor all points of entry to New York. I am traveling to Buffalo to meet with law enforcement and emergency responders and will update New Yorkers when more information becomes available.”

The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is on site, including staff from the Office of Emergency Services, and the Division is prepared to support any resource requests. The Division’s Office of Counter Terrorism has also been in contact with local Counter Terrorism and law enforcement partners statewide.

