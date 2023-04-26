We bought an RV with delamination. How much will it cost to fix it?

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below e-mail from Lauren, wanting to know how, and how much, it will cost to fix the delamination that’s occurring on her RV:

Hello,

My husband and I bought this 2010 Keystone Cougar and we, unfortunately, were unaware that the bubbling on the front and back of the trailer is delamination. We were told it was just from the heat/sun.

I’ve attached pictures to see if it’s something that can be repaired. The trailer was well taken care of before we purchased it and is in good shape inside. I do not believe it is from water damage as when pressed upon it is very hard behind the bubbling.

I’ve looked up these models and a lot have delam from the factory glue not being good enough or adhering to whatever is behind the lamination. Can you please give me an estimate on repair costs after viewing the pictures? I really appreciate your time.

How to fix delamination, and how much it costs

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our initial thoughts on what it would take to repair and if it’s worth it. We also share how routine maintenance can prevent this problem.

Below is a list of the products we use for repairs.

