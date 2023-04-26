Tuesday, April 25, 2023

MENU

SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
SUBSCRIBE TO RVTravel FREE
HomeMaintenance & Repair
Maintenance & Repair

We bought an RV with delamination. How much will it cost to fix it?

By Dustin Simpson
0
A customer writes in wondering how much it will cost to fix delamination on an RV

Recently, our RV repair shop received the below e-mail from Lauren, wanting to know how, and how much, it will cost to fix the delamination that’s occurring on her RV:

Hello,
My husband and I bought this 2010 Keystone Cougar and we, unfortunately, were unaware that the bubbling on the front and back of the trailer is delamination. We were told it was just from the heat/sun.

I’ve attached pictures to see if it’s something that can be repaired. The trailer was well taken care of before we purchased it and is in good shape inside. I do not believe it is from water damage as when pressed upon it is very hard behind the bubbling.

I’ve looked up these models and a lot have delam from the factory glue not being good enough or adhering to whatever is behind the lamination. Can you please give me an estimate on repair costs after viewing the pictures? I really appreciate your time.

How to fix delamination, and how much it costs

Join me in this video as I sit down with my Service Manager, Zach. We share our initial thoughts on what it would take to repair and if it’s worth it. We also share how routine maintenance can prevent this problem.

Below is a list of the products we use for repairs.

More from Dustin

Read more of Dustin’s articles here.

##RVDT2108

Dustin Simpson
Dustin Simpsonhttps://calrvspecialists.com/
I have worn many hats in the RV industry through the years. From an RV Technician, Warranty Administrator, Parts Administrator, Parts Manager, Service Manager and now Business Owner. I have even been deemed an RV Expert by the California court system, working on behalf of the customers, dealers, and manufacturers. My repair facility has been servicing customers at the same location since 2003. What sets us apart from the dealerships is we are here to fix and maintain what you have, and not sell you a new one. Whether you own a million-dollar unit or an entry level, my message to you will be the same, it needs to be maintained.
Previous article
Push fear out of the way; don’t let anything stop you from following those full-time dreams

Comments

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe to comments
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About

This website utilizes some advertising services. As an Amazon Associate we earn from qualifying purchases. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers.

Get in touch

© 2023 RVTravel.com – All rights Reserved.

Sign up for the

RVtravel Newsletter

Sign up and receive 3 FREE RV Checklists: Set-Up, Take-Down and Packing List.

FREE