Boy’s Make-A-Wish RV dream turned into a nightmare. Can you help?

When Layton Williamson was only 2, his family got a heartbreaking diagnosis. Layton had kidney cancer. For the small boy, it meant going into the hospital and suffering through things no little kid should have to. One of his kidneys had to be removed. But the cancer was relentless, it metastasized, heading up toward his lung. But Layton was tough. Through surgery and radiation, he beat it. When the Make-A-Wish foundation heard, they wanted to make whatever dream he had come true.

If you can’t go to Disneyland, go RVing

Layton’s wish was to go to Disneyland. But to add insult to injury, by the time Layton was strong enough to head to the Mouse Kingdom, COVID beat him there, and Disneyland was off the books. What other kind of wish might a young, tough boy have? To go places with his family where they could hike, explore, and go camping. Make-A-Wish and Camping World ganged up on the revised dream, and soon there was a travel trailer parked in front of Layton’s Colorado Springs, Colorado, home.

Speaking to local media station KDVR, Layton’s dad, Dylan Williamson, recalls the reaction. “Layton, he was so excited that he’d gotten the camper from Make-A-Wish, he wanted to sleep in it that night,” Dylan said. What followed was what must have been an unforgettable number of excursions for the Williamson family. Over two years, Layton and his family have explored Colorado. And next on the docket? A trip to Nebraska.

Vanishing Make-A-Wish dream machine

You can guess the rest. Some desperado stole Layton’s dream machine. The RV, which had been parked at the home of relatives not far away, vanished sometime between the first and second day of May. At the time of the interview, Layton’s father hasn’t developed the heart to tell Layton about the theft. Still, Dad bears no malice. “I want to drive home that we should forgive the people that did it, no matter what their motive was, no matter how it turns out,” Dylan told reporters.

Layton’s family now has a new wish. They’re wishing hard that the travel trailer will be found, and they can get on with their plans. The gray and white Coleman Lantern LT17B bore license plate number CJNE60, and had two stickers around the tail lights. If you know something that can help, make Layton’s day. Call the Stetson Hills Division Neighborhood Watch at 719-444-3168, the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 719-634-7867, or Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000.

