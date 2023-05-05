Will you do something special today to celebrate Cinco De Mayo?

It’s Cinco De Mayo today! Today we celebrate the anniversary of Mexico’s victory over the French at the Battle of Puebla in 1862 (the day is also known as Battle of Puebla Day). If you want to learn more about the day’s history, here’s a link to the History Channel where you can do just that.

Will you do something special today to celebrate? Will you go to an event or out to eat? Is there a margarita somewhere with your name on it? Will you cook or drink something special at home or in your RV?

After you vote, please leave a comment and tell us what you’re doing today to celebrate. Thanks!