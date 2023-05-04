RV Daily Tips. Thursday, May 4, 2023

Issue 2114

Today’s thought

“The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be.” ―Ralph Waldo Emerson

Need an excuse to celebrate? Today is National Orange Juice Day!

On this day in history: 1973 – The 108-story Sears Tower in Chicago is topped out at 1,451 feet as the world’s tallest building.

Tip of the Day

Packing your RV’s medicine cabinet the smart way

By Gail Marsh

I remember the first time I looked into our RV’s medicine cabinet. “Tiny” didn’t begin to define the space—or lack of space. My first thought was, “How will all of our stuff fit into this small space?” Over the years as we’ve RVed, I’ve discovered valuable tips for packing the RV’s medicine cabinet. If you have additional tips to share, please do so in the comments section.

When packing your RV’s medicine cabinet, it’s important to include essential items that can help you deal with common health issues and any emergencies you may face while traveling. Yes, you can usually find whatever you need at a nearby pharmacy, but if you’re boondocking or staying in a remote park, finding immediate help can be difficult. Here are some things we always carry inside our RV’s medicine cabinet, along with tips to help you fit everything inside this small space.

Ask Dave

Dave Solberg is a leading expert in the RV industry and author of the “RV Handbook.”

Shore power goes off, so do interior 12-volts; battery fluid low. What should I do?

Dear Dave,

Lost shore power and the interior 12-volts would not work. When the shore power came back on, the 12-volt lights worked. I have a converter. Checked the water in the battery and it was very low. Stumped!!! —Larry, 2017 37-foot Keystone Cougar 5th wheel

RV Video Tour

Tour the 2023 Airstream International 23FB

By Cheri Sicard

In the video below, Anthony from Airstream of DFW takes us on a first-look tour of the 2023 Airstream International 23FB model travel trailer.

Airstream has always been at the forefront of elegant style and aesthetics, and this sleekly styled silver bullet trailer is no exception. Twenty-three feet is a relatively small trailer, but Airstream makes great use of space and packs a lot into this small package.

Video of the day

Cast Iron Care: How to clean and season cast iron

By Cheri Sicard

When we polled our readers about essential items they use most often in their RV kitchens, versatile cast iron came up high on the list, and with good reason. It can go from stovetop to oven, and you can even put it on the campfire. You can use it to sauté, bake, and fry. It’s virtually indestructible, and virtually non-stick when properly seasoned. But cast iron care is where many people fall short or become intimidated by the thought of using cast iron.

The video below from the culinary experts at Epicurious is about to change all that. In it, Chef Frank Proto will show you how to properly care for, clean, season and store your cast iron to keep it looking brand-new.

Your credit card statements could hurt you!

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

If you’re like us, you don’t mind spending money when and where it’s needed. But you no doubt bristle when you find your cash is going somewhere you didn’t authorize. Last night we found out we were bleeding money—and didn’t even know it. The only way we found out is by carefully eyeballing our credit card statements. There’s more than just one important principle here.

Reader poll

To what degree are you a hoarder?

Quick Tip

Dealing with merging freeway traffic

Snayte has a viewpoint on ramp freeway merging. “I do not change my speed when a car is coming down the ramp. You have no way of knowing what they intend to do to merge. I maintain my speed and let them figure out if they want to speed up to get in front of me, or slow down to get behind. More than once I have been slowed to almost a stop while entering the freeway because a car in front of me and the car on the freeway were both slowing to let the other in. Meanwhile the car behind me is about in run into everyone because he is looking back for an opening to merge into.”

On this day last year…

?? MYSTERY PRODUCT OF THE DAY ??

What if you could chew your favorite drink? Well, now you can! We’re serious!

Website of the day

The best food city in every state

Some of these might surprise you, but where there’s good food, there are good people, so head in these directions! What’s your favorite food city?

And the Survey Says…

We’ve polled RVtravel.com readers more than 2,000 times in recent years. Here are a few things we’ve learned about them:

• 42 percent shop at Costco on a regular basis and another 22 percent shop at Costco sometimes.

• 7 percent say they buy souvenir T-shirts wherever they go and another 46 percent say they buy them, but only when the design or place is really special.

• 79 percent have the America the Beautiful, National Parks and Federal Recreation Lands Pass.

Recent poll: Do you believe Walmart will ban overnight RV stays at all stores within 5 years?

Recipe of the Day

Asparagus Chicken Wraps

by Paula Collier from Taylorville, IL

Oh my, these are so yummy! The sesame ginger marinade really gave this chicken great flavor. We made sure to add it to the chicken while cooking, like Paula suggested, and basting it just added to the great flavor. The bacon had a nice smoked flavor and the asparagus is tender yet still had a nice crunch. Delish!

Trivia

Inside every astronaut’s helmet you’ll find… Velcro! Yup. What’re you going to do if you’re in a bulky space suit and your nose itches? Well, since the Apollo missions, astronauts have attached a small piece of Velcro to a point inside their helmets just where their noses can reach. Give it a good scratch up against it and problem solved!

*Who was the iconic fictional British spy James Bond named after? Yesterday’s trivia tells you.

Readers’ Pet of the Day

“Skipper the TeriPoo is spoiled! When I die I want to come back as him!” —Mark Carrow

"Skipper the TeriPoo is spoiled! When I die I want to come back as him!" —Mark Carrow

LED hat lights the way and assists in dark places

Staff writer Randall Brink was wearing this hat at our weekly writers’ meeting last week and we all loved it! Writer Gail Marsh admitted she has one too. This baseball cap features LED lights that turn on with the press of a button. Randall says he uses it in dark places like his RV’s closet or under the hood, but it could also be used for night walks, biking, fishing, or any other activity that requires hands-free lighting. If you already wear a hat often, why not add lights to it? Check it out.

Leave here with a laugh

Many of you probably don’t know that our own Dave Solberg was once a stand-up comedian and still has us bent over with laughter at our weekly writers’ meetings. Here’s one of Dave’s funny emails from this week:

“The Apple Watch just landed in rural Iowa and I got one to demo. I’m not getting a Wi-Fi signal and it’s not working. However, my doctor called and canceled my appointment next week. Any suggestions?” [We don’t know. Maybe “Ask Dave”? Then again, maybe not.]

